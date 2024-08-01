Radio Listeners Nearly Twice As Likely To Be Auto Buyers
Provoke’s results also show that among adults planning to purchase a vehicle, 40% of radio listeners took only days to do so, while 31% of non-listeners took weeks.
As AM/FM radio continues to dominate audio listening in cars, it’s not surprising that radio remains an effective medium for auto-based advertisers.
“As a trusted medium that reaches millions of adult listeners on a weekly basis, radio can not only drive demand for auto dealers but also impact sales,” RAB Senior VP/Insights Annette Malave says in RAB’s “…