Rachel Decelis Wins KPMG Global ESG Emerging Talent Award
Announced as part of KPMG’s first-ever ‘ESG: Global Connect’ event, Decelis has been recognised on a global scale for her work in leading and building KPMG in Malta’s ESG practice.
KPMG in Malta has announced that its associate director and environmental, social and governance (ESG) lead Rachel Decelis has been awarded the ‘Emerging Talent Award’ in the inaugural KPMG Global ESG Awards.
Announced as part of KPMG’s first-ever ‘ESG: Global Connect’ event, Decelis has been recognised on a global scale for her work in leading and build…