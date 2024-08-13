Q2 Podcast Revenue Tops $104 Million at iHeart, Which Sees Stronger Second Half
During Q2, iHeart says podcast revenue totaled $104.5 million, an 8% increase vs. a year earlier. And during the first half of the year, iHeart’s podcast revenue totaled $195 million, a 13% increase.
Podcast revenue at iHeartMedia continues to grow, topping the $100 million mark during the second quarter. Company executives say they see the pace of advertising picking up steam in the second half of the year.
“We’re still in the early days of understanding how to monetize it, although we’re making great progress,” CEO Bob Pittman said Thursday. “Adver…