PwC Report: Global Ad Revenue Expected To Hit $1 Trillion In 2026
The forecast, covering 11 revenue segments across 53 countries and territories, expects global ad revenue to grow at a 6.7% compound annual growth rate through 2028.
Global advertising revenue is projected to reach the $1 trillion mark in 2016, and to account for 55% of total entertainment and media industry revenue growth over the next five years — doubling that of 2020, by 2028 — according to a forecast in PwC’s just-released Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2024-28 report.
