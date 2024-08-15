PUMA’s Sustainable Financing Program Helps them Achieve their ESG Goals
PUMA has found sustainable finance to be a potent tool for improving its performance in ESG.
PUMA SE with revenues of €8.6 billion in 2023, is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. PUMA is working to improve its environmental, sustainability, and governance performance. For example, by 2030 PUMA – headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany – wants to reduce absolu…