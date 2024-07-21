Public Radio Staff Layoffs Continue, While Top Brass Keep Their Jobs
At the heart of these layoffs has been financial challenges to public stations, including listeners moving to, and supporting with donations, an ever-growing number of competitors.
As good as the first half of 2024 has been ratings-wise for public news/talk stations such as Washington, D.C.’s WAMU, San Francisco’s KQED and Boston’s WBUR, that’s about all the good news there’s been amid layoffs at these and many other public radio stations.
Following NPR’s 10% staff cutback last year, 2024 has seen 25 workers pink-slipped at KQED, 1…