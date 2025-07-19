Public-Private Partnerships: The Hidden Hand Reshaping the Free Market
What began as a tool for infrastructure improvement has become a systematic economic loop that distorts markets, concentrates power, and undermines genuine private sector competition.
In a truly free market, competition drives innovation, supply meets demand organically, and the best ideas rise to the top through merit and efficiency. Yet in today’s economic landscape, the rise of public-private partnerships (PPPs) and government-funded non-governmental organizations (NGOs) threatens to subvert this principle.
