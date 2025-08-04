Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) Part One: The Origins and Evolution of PPPs
Understanding the historical context and the forces that shaped their development is crucial for assessing their effectiveness and future potential.
Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) have emerged over the past few decades as a powerful instrument to tackle infrastructure deficits, improve service delivery, and stimulate economic development. Blending the resources, expertise, and efficiencies of the private sector with the oversight, policy framework, and social objectives of the public sector, PPP…