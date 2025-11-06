North Dakota as a product — advertised beside IRS credit sales.

North Dakota has always been marketed as the place where hard work still matters, where small towns pull together, where government keeps its boots off the necks of entrepreneurs.

Those days are over.

Today, North Dakota is run by a tight circle of political insiders who leverage public trust, closed-door decision-making, and conservative talking points to advance a centralized, government-managed investment agenda — one that shifts risk onto taxpayers while shifting opportunity toward a small network of institutions, nonprofits, and favored private actors.

Over the last decade, the state quietly transitioned from a hands-off free-market prairie to a public-private hype lab — where:

politically connected nonprofits shape markets,

private founders are flown in and funded with taxpayer dollars,

and a television venture capitalist became the face of “North Dakota innovation.”

This isn’t conspiracy.

It’s chronology.

A South Beach pitch trip.

A single RFP.

A celebrity contract.

A taxpayer-funded showcase investment.

A press tour.

A QR code selling IRS tax credit services under the state’s banner.

And then?

North Dakota taxpayers quietly buying out the first investment — LandTrust — after the hype wore off and the metrics failed to match the marketing.

If it happened once, it might be a footnote.

But it didn’t happen once.

It looks like a model.

The model:

State money → narrative hype → valuation optics → political bragging rights → NGO & PPP social amplification → exit with brand gains & contacts → taxpayers absorb financial and reputational risk.

That’s not economic development.

That’s economic pump-and-subsidize dressed in public-sector language.

A taxpayer-financed startup ecosystem has emerged — not to empower founders, but to curate which founders exist.

Not to fuel free-market competition, but to manage the market from above.

Not to bring Silicon Valley rigor to the prairie — but to import Silicon Valley optics using public funds.

It looks like innovation.

It operates like elite subsidy allocation.

And the first test case — LandTrust — exposed the pattern.

The Kevin O’Leary Rule — and North Dakota’s Reality

Yet North Dakota taxpayers became a $45 million guarantor for his venture playbook — with the clock ticking and hype doing the heavy lifting.

This wasn’t outside capital rushing to build the next great prairie tech hub.

North Dakota went to him.

State officials held private meetings, then spent roughly $35,000 to fly to Miami and pitch O’Leary on managing public funds. One RFP came back. It was his.

Let’s repeat that:

North Dakota did not attract Kevin O’Leary.

North Dakota recruited Kevin O’Leary — in a closed-door strategy decision — and then paid for the privilege of being chosen.

If the opportunity were so compelling, where were the other bidders?

Where were the competing proposals?

Where was the due diligence?

Better yet — why has every press release, every official quote, every follow-up narrative been one-directional, filtered, and carefully scripted?

That’s not transparency.

That’s narrative control.

Employees aren’t operating as public stewards — they are executing a messaging campaign aligned with leadership strategy, not taxpayer interest.

Because this wasn’t capital chasing opportunity.

It was opportunity chasing celebrity capital.

North Dakota wasn’t selected by the market.

North Dakota paid to appear selected.

That distinction matters.

When taxpayers fund hype rather than validated enterprise value, they don’t get innovation — they get:

press releases instead of profits,

announcements instead of outcomes,

PR optics instead of job creation,

and celebrity proximity instead of economic resiliency.

O’Leary brought the brand.

North Dakota brought the bank.

The outcome wasn’t venture discipline —

it was public-funded venture theater.

And the first investment revealed the playbook.

Case Study: LandTrust — The Pilot Program for a Public-Private Hype Machine

North Dakota’s first Wonder Fund investment was LandTrust, a Bozeman-based startup pitched as an “Airbnb for private land access.”

North Dakota paid LandTrust to expand here.

LandTrust used the credibility to promote Montana, Kansas, and Nebraska instead.

Interviews? No mention of North Dakota.

Press stories? North Dakota erased.

Social media? Montana triumphs.

North Dakota taxpayers funded the launch.

The brand equity flowed somewhere else.

And today?

North Dakota taxpayers appear to have quietly bought out the position — absorbing the downside while the promotional upside and network effects stayed with the private operator.

This is not a venture capital outcome.

This is public-capital narrative management.

Pump:

Press releases, founder spotlights, rural revitalization language, stage appearances, the promise of new access models and “new economy agriculture.”

Dump:

No visible scale in North Dakota.

No measurable economic multiplier.

No sustained North Dakota story — until the taxpayer exit cleaned the slate.

It looks less like investment, more like political optics financed through Treasury money and legitimized by the State Bank structure behind it.

And here’s the kicker:

LandTrust did not appear on the prairie by accident.

They were featured at Emerging Prairie events before the Wonder Fund award.

So the natural question becomes:

Was this startup accelerated by the market?

Or selected and staged by the state-nonprofit-insider pipeline long before the public announcement?

When a company is showcased, platformed, and elevated by the same network that later allocates taxpayer capital, we are no longer talking about market discovery.

We are talking about state-guided deal flow.

A curated private market built with public money, validated through hand-picked platforms, then marketed back to taxpayers as innovation.

A system where insiders incubate the winners, and taxpayers subsidize the experiment.

And LandTrust wasn’t the outcome —

it was the blueprint.

What looks like a “community entrepreneur scene” is, in practice, a curated access system:

Funded by state dollars

Organized by NGO Emerging Prairie

Built to showcase founders chosen by the same political network

Presented as organic innovation

Used to control access to capital, press, and introductions

Rebranded after stumbles with more public funding

Functioning as a launchpad for insiders’ side ventures and deal flow

It’s not a marketplace; it’s a funnel—a publicly financed communication supply chain. If you’re invited on stage, you weren’t discovered; you were selected for amplification. If you’re outside the circle, you’re not only excluded—you’re competing against your own tax dollars funding a subsidized rival.

That’s not community support.

It’s state-funded influencer economics.

LandTrust: Moved to Alabama

When LandTrust later surfaced in Alabama with economic development praise — was North Dakota referenced?

No.

Did North Dakota’s money serve as validation to secure Alabama support?

Possibly — and that’s a pattern worth scrutiny.

Because if North Dakota taxpayers fund credibility, and other states benefit while North Dakota quietly exits…

that isn’t development.

That’s subsidy extraction.

LandTrust is featured in Innovate Alabama magazine: The move brought new momentum for LandTrust. Not long after relocating, De Castro connected with Innovate Alabama Network he received a $500,000 co-investment through Innovate Alabama’s InvestAL program . The funding is supporting LandTrust’s entry into Alabama and positioning the company to grow in the broader Southeast, a region with significant potential for private land access.

LandTrust, a Bozeman-based land-access startup, became the Wonder Fund’s debut investment. Instead of building a visible North Dakota story, LandTrust:

Promoted Montana, Kansas, and Nebraska in media hits;

Credited O’Leary and private backers more than North Dakota taxpayers;

Was showcased at state-funded platforms before the deal;

Later surfaced with Alabama development praise;

And was ultimately bought out by North Dakota—quietly cleaning up the position.

Cycle observed:

State dollars → hype → “validation” → external fundraising → quiet unwind → taxpayers absorb outcome.

That isn’t innovation.

It’s Pump-and-Subsidize™—the public-sector cousin of pump-and-dump.

The public takes the risk. The private partner takes the narrative.

Rumors of Grand Farm and Emerging Prairies using O’Leary connect Grand Farm and global corporation using state dollars and Legacy Funds to subsidize their special interests.

LandTrust’s COO, Mark Young, previously served as CTO & Head of Product at The Climate Corporation (Bayer/Monsanto)—the global leader in precision-ag and land-data systems.

North Dakota’s Grand Farm (aligned with Emerging Prairie and public dollars) partners in precisely that ag-tech orbit. Stack those layers:

Grand Farm : taxpayer-supported ag-tech testbed

Emerging Prairie : NGO gatekeeper controlling stages, narrative, access

LandTrust : landowner onboarding + land-use/behavior data marketplace

Leadership: direct pedigree from Bayer/Monsanto’s data empire

This is not an accusation. It’s governance architecture: public money structured to validate an ag-data and land-access pipeline likely to benefit global agribusiness more than North Dakota’s independent producers.

If O’Leary Believes in “Truth in Advertising”…

He says he won’t support a product he wouldn’t use.

So what does it mean that he stood next to North Dakota’s Governor, announced a venture partnership, and then used those appearances to sell IRS ERC refund services, complete with a QR code plastered under the state’s economic banner?

Federal regulators warned repeatedly about ERC mills.

The IRS warned businesses to avoid celebrity-endorsed ERC operators.

And yet — there was O’Leary, standing in front of a North Dakota Wonder Fund press image, directing traffic to his ERC link.

Did the Governor approve that sale?

Did Commerce?

Was North Dakota aware its press visuals were being commandeered into a national sales funnel?

If the answer is yes — that’s irresponsible.

If the answer is no — that’s worse.

Either way, that’s not the behavior of capital building a state economy.

That’s an influencer using a state economy to build capital.

And remember — North Dakota did not “attract” Kevin O’Leary.

North Dakota recruited him.

State officials flew to Miami, spent taxpayer money to pitch him, and awarded him a $45 million public capital mandate after receiving one RFP — his.

If this opportunity truly represented the future of the prairie economy, where were:

competing bids?

competing venture firms?

competing governance models?

There were none.

Because this wasn’t a market choosing North Dakota —

it was North Dakota choosing celebrity optics.

O’Leary brought brand aura.

North Dakota supplied public balance sheet.

The outcome wasn’t venture discipline.

It was celebrity venture theater paid with taxpayer dollars.

And LandTrust was just another episode from the political insiders' script.

Promo economics doesn’t stay in one lane.

Promo Economics Didn’t Stay in the Private Sector

Governor Burgum’s presidential campaign offered $20 gift cards for $1 donations — a national headline moment that prompted legal ethics discussions.

What do we call a political strategy built around:

Incentivizing participation with monetary reward

Inflating numbers to meet thresholds

Treating appearances as success

Because that’s not governance — that’s metrics manipulation as marketing.

North Dakota didn’t just adopt the hype economy model.

It internalized it.

The State Bank Safety Net

And here’s where the stakes shift from optics to systemic risk:

North Dakota has a State Bank.

Which means public venture losses don’t just evaporate — they socialize.

When a celebrity fund doesn’t produce returns, private LPs lose capital.

When a state-backed celebrity fund doesn’t produce returns, the citizens lose capital.

The public subsidizes the experiment, but the private operators enjoyed the upside.

A perfect model — if you are running the scheme, not living in it.

NGOs, state-funded employees and nonprofits echo the Shark Tank brand and state’s partnership with O’Leary using public resources to have “fun” and play “Shark Tank”, a trademarked name owned by Sony Pictures Television.

A Quiet Philosophical Coup

The old North Dakota model:

Earn it. Build it. Keep government small.

The new model:

Market it. Subsidize it. Government picks winners and amplifies them.

Economic gardening replaced by reputation farming.

Free-market discipline swapped for performance theater.

Entrepreneurship replaced by NGOs and state-curated startup portfolios.

This is not capitalism.

This is central-allocation venture theater.

With taxpayers underwriting the show.

What’s the Real Return?

North Dakota was promised:

Startup momentum

Tech diversification

Economic activation

In-state jobs

What it got instead:

Political photo-ops

ERC sales funnels

A startup that celebrated other states

A quiet exit on the first investment

And taxpayers holding the bill

So far the only quantifiable return is brand benefit for Kevin O’Leary and political positioning for insiders.

The invisible return — hype.

The visible bill — public.

This Isn’t Anti-Growth

Growth matters.

Innovation matters.

Attracting talent matters.

Rural economic revival matters.

But investment must be earned, disciplined, transparent, merit-driven.

North Dakotans have always believed in building value — not manufacturing perception.

The problem here isn’t that North Dakota invested.

It’s what it invested in — celebrity access, promotional theater, and subsidy-backed optics.

This is not the North Dakota way.

It is the Silicon Valley hype-cycle imported into government finance.

Without the regulatory guardrails or market discipline.

The Real Question

Is North Dakota pioneering economic development — or becoming the liquidity exit for others?

When hype replaces due diligence, and image replaces impact, and losses are socialized while credit is privatized — taxpayers become the liquidity strategy.

Call it what you want:

Soft corruption

State-sponsored pump and dump

Reputation-arbitrage economics

Subsidized hype cycle

Whatever label you pick — the pattern is visible.

The state didn’t just back innovation.

It backed influence, excitement, and emerging-trend theater — the optics of momentum rather than the discipline of markets.

And influence cashed out.

Public risk underwrote private narrative.

Public trust financed private positioning.

Taxpayer capital became fuel for someone else’s exit velocity.

Innovation didn’t fail.

The incentives were never aligned for the public to win.

Where We Go From Here

Questions legislators, watchdogs, and citizens deserve to ask:

Who approved ERC promotion tied to state imagery?

Who else knew the LandTrust deal was failing before the public buyout?

How many ND deals originated through nonprofits tied to political insiders?

Did ND’s endorsement help the company secure Alabama money?

Has ND become a validation vehicle or marketing tool rather than an investor?

When taxpayers cover losses, where are the transparency reports?

Who protected LandTrust — and who protected the public?

And the biggest one:

If Mr. Wonderful says a business should show results within 36 months, what happens when the business is using taxpayer funds?

Because at 36 months, if this playbook isn’t producing value —

it wasn’t economic development.

It was a hobby.

Funded by the people.

Chuck Carbondale has worked at the intersection of communications and the energy industry for over 25 years. He has crafted messaging strategies for industry leaders, independent operators, and public utilities alike. Known for his sharp insight and unflinching analysis, he brings a seasoned, behind-the-scenes perspective to energy policy, market dynamics, and the evolving role of public perception. A staunch advocate for transparent communication and free market principles, Chuck’s work bridges boardrooms, work sites, and policy forums with equal fluency.

ESG University republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK