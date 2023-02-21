Public Comments Sought Regarding Oil Gas Exploration Disrupting Sunken Ships, Maritime Archaeology
Could sunken shipwrecks in deep waters off the United States get protection from energy extraction?
Currently, the United States Government is seeking public comments on a proposed rule that would require companies looking to drill for oil or natural gas in the Outer Continental Shelf to submit a more-detailed archaeological report on the area.
The Interior Department’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management “proposes to require lessees and operators to sub…