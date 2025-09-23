In a landmark decision closely watched across the energy sector, the New York Public Service Commission (PSC) has accepted National Grid’s Long-Term Gas System Plan, giving the long-discussed Northeast Supply Enhancement (NESE) pipeline project a critical regulatory green light.

For oil and gas professionals, the move underscores what the industry has argued for years: even as states like New York push toward decarbonization and electrification, reliable natural gas infrastructure remains essential for keeping the lights on and homes heated—especially during peak winter demand.

A Reliability Solution Years in the Making

The NESE project would add roughly 23 miles of new pipeline between New Jersey and New York, boosting natural gas capacity into Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island via the existing Transco system operated by Williams. For National Grid, the utility responsible for serving millions of customers across downstate New York, the project is designed to address a simple but pressing problem: how to maintain service during the coldest days of the year when demand surges and the current system runs near capacity.

In a public statement following the PSC decision, Sally Librera, President of National Grid New York, framed the project as a critical piece of the state’s energy reliability strategy.

“The PSC order today affirms our determination that the Northeast Supply Enhancement (NESE) pipeline project is needed for enhanced reliability of our gas network,” Librera said. “With NESE, we can reduce constraints that drive up costs and ensure energy security for the communities we serve.”

According to National Grid’s filings, the pipeline could deliver as much as US$6 billion in savings for electricity customers over 15 years by easing fuel bottlenecks for power plants—benefits that would directly impact downstate ratepayers who often shoulder higher energy costs.

Industry leaders view the PSC’s decision as a pragmatic acknowledgment that natural gas remains indispensable during the energy transition. While renewable generation and electrification efforts expand, gas-fired power plants continue to supply much of New York’s electricity, and homes across the region still rely heavily on gas heating.

Peak winter demand has long been a concern. When supply tightens, utilities sometimes fall back on oil-fired generation or costly spot-market gas purchases—options that drive up costs and emissions alike. NESE, by increasing firm pipeline capacity, would help prevent these supply crunches.

From the oil and gas perspective, the project also represents a strategic investment in system resilience. Extreme weather events like Winter Storm Elliott in 2022 exposed vulnerabilities across multiple states, with gas supply constraints rippling through both the power grid and heating networks. Supporters argue that reinforcing infrastructure now will save costs, emissions, and operational headaches later.

Not everyone is convinced. Environmental groups, including the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), argue that National Grid’s own demand forecasts show no need for new gas supply until the 2040s, especially as New York phases in its All-Electric Buildings Act, which bans fossil fuel hookups in new buildings starting in 2025 and expands further by 2029.

In a statement following the PSC decision, the NRDC said the commission had effectively “greenlighted an unnecessary pipeline” at odds with the state’s climate targets. They warn the project could face legal and regulatory challenges before construction begins.

What Happens Next

Despite the PSC approval, NESE is not fully cleared. The project still needs environmental and water quality permits from both New York and New Jersey regulators—agencies that previously denied approvals in 2020 over concerns about impacts to marine ecosystems in Raritan Bay and Lower New York Bay.

National Grid must also comply with PSC requirements to produce updated gas demand forecasts and contingency plans showing how it would maintain reliability even if NESE were delayed or denied.

Still, for oil and gas professionals, the PSC’s decision marks a significant milestone. It reflects growing recognition among policymakers that energy reliability and affordability cannot be sacrificed as states pursue ambitious decarbonization agendas.

If permits are granted on schedule, construction could begin in 2026, with the pipeline operational by late 2027—just in time to strengthen the region’s energy security before the decade closes.

