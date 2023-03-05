President Biden's First Veto Will Be ESG Related
Polarizing "Woke Capitalism" and "ESG" has a new real-life victim, The People's retirement accounts.
Has anyone else noticed President Joe Biden has yet to issue a veto? According to many media outlets, a bill is going to pass the House and the Senate, then it’s fait accompli to be vetoed by President Biden.
US Senate voted this week to block a US Labor Department rule that would have allowed retirement plans to consider environmental, social, and go…