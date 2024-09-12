Post-Pandemic Mental Health: States with the Slowest Recovery After COVID-19
First is Wyoming, Alaska second and North Dakota is the third worst state for aiding and helping their citizens recover from mental health issues stemming from COVID.
New research has revealed the states with the least improvement in people’s mental health since the pandemic, and Wyoming tops the ranking, seeing the smallest decrease in reports of anxiety and depression.
Virtual medical assistants, DocVA gathered data on anxiety and depression from the CDC to analyze the changes in mental health issues in each state s…