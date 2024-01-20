Positive Sign for Retail Ad Spending, NRF says Holiday Season Delivered New Sales Record
NRF says full year retail sales grew 3.6% over 2022 to a record $5.13 trillion.
In a report that could offer retailers more confidence to make first quarter advertising buys, the National Retail Federation says its final tally on holiday sales came in at the high end of its projections.
NRF says core retail sales during the 2023 holiday season grew 3.8% over 2022 to a record $964.4 billion. The trade group had said it expected sale…