Political Spending no Longer Keeping Pace with 2020 as Presidential Primary Season Fades
AdImpact says $1.85 billion has been invested in advertising by the candidates and their allies through March 1. But four years ago, the total was up to $1.96 billion.
With former President Donald Trump scoring consecutive Republican Party primary victories and President Joe Biden not facing any serious challenger among the Democrats, there has been the expected shift in the political advertising marketplace.
