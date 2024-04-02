Political Ad Spending Turns Focus to other 2024 Races with Presidential Rematch Set
With projected 2024 political ad spend estimates ranging from $10-$16 billion, Passwaiter notes that there's already big money having gone to Senate races, such as the $200 million spent in Ohio.
With Democratic President Joe Biden and former Republican President Donald Trump set to do battle again in November in 2024's biggest political contest, both parties' attention has turned to key Senate races in as many as 10 states, according to Steve Passwaiter, President of Washington, DC-based political advisory firm Silver Oak Political.
“When it com…