Podcasts Becoming a Go-To Advertising Channel for B2B Brands
Leading the list is NetSuite, a cloud-based enterprise software company, which Magellan AI estimates spent more than $17.4 million on podcast ads during the 14-month period.
Listen to one of the popular business or tech podcasts, and a commercial targeting a business owner is sure to come up. While most podcast ads are intended for consumers, Magellan AI data shows between Jan. 2023 and Feb. 2024, business-to-business brands have spent $182 million on podcast advertising.
Leading the list is NetSuite, a cloud-based enterpris…