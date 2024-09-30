Podcast Studio Treefort Media Launches Storyrabbit App, Using AI to Deliver Bite-Sized Audio Content
Storyrabbit was developed by Treefort Media, led by CEO Kelly Garner – an Emmy-nominated TV producer and development executive – in collaboration with Younite-AI, a developer of Generative AI and XR.
Technology has been at the core of what the podcast company Treefort Media has produced to date, as it says pushing the boundaries of traditional storytelling is part of its mission. It is now taking that to the next level as Treefort Media launches a first-of-its-kind mobile app called Storyrabbit that combines the power of the human voice with Generat…