Batteries are the unsung rockstars of the energy transition. You don’t hear them screaming from the stage, but they’re holding down the rhythm section for the entire clean power revolution—quietly storing solar sunshine, capturing midnight wind, and pumping juice into everything from Teslas to data centers.

But here’s the rub: as the tech world dreams of greener, faster, better batteries, the factories making them look like something out of the Industrial Age. Solvent-heavy processes, energy-hungry ovens, mile-long assembly lines—it’s not just expensive, it’s dirty.

Enter Volts host David Roberts, the guy who can turn grid geekery into prime-time drama. This week, Roberts sits down with Karl Littau, CTO of Sakuu, a company trying to do for battery manufacturing what digital recording did for music. Their pitch? Forget the old-school “wet” process. It’s time for 3D-printed, dry-process electrodes that promise cheaper, safer, cleaner batteries—and maybe a full-on industrial remix.

If Littau is right, this isn’t a minor chord change. This is punk rock kicking the door down.

The Dry Revolution: Killing the Ovens

For decades, battery electrodes have been made like bad cafeteria pizza—slathered with slurry, baked in giant ovens, then sliced and assembled into cells. It works, but it’s slow, messy, and brutal on the environment.

Sakuu’s system skips the liquid entirely. Instead of spraying goop onto metal foil and baking it for hours, it drops precisely engineered powders directly where they’re needed. Heat and pressure fuse them into perfect layers—no solvents, no massive dryers, no energy-sucking recovery systems.

The result? 55% lower carbon emissions, 60% less factory floor space, and serious cost savings on utilities and capital equipment. Battery plants that look less like steel mills and more like server farms. For an industry racing to cut emissions while scaling up production, this is a power chord moment: cleaner tech making cleaner tech.

One Printer, Every Chemistry: The Swiss Army Knife of Battery Making

The real jaw-dropper? These 3D printers don’t care what chemistry you’re running.

Right now, battery plants are basically married to one recipe—nickel-manganese-cobalt for high-end EVs, lithium-iron-phosphate for grid storage, and so on. Switching chemistries is like tearing down a factory and starting over.

Sakuu’s approach? Swap the powder tray, tweak a few parameters, and hit print. Same hardware, different battery, minimal downtime.

Imagine an automaker running NMC cells on Monday, then flipping to LFP by Friday as markets shift. Or a research lab testing five new chemistries in a week without retooling its entire line. That’s manufacturing agility the battery world has never seen—and it could collapse the cost and time barriers that slow new chemistries from lab bench to gigafactory floor.

Safer, Smarter, Sexier Batteries

Then there’s safety—the battery industry’s problem child.

Traditional metal current collectors can turn a single defect into a full-blown thermal runaway event—industry-speak for “your battery just blew up.” Sakuu’s printers can make polymer composite collectors that cut the fuse before it lights. The battery can fail gracefully without turning into a fireball.

And that’s just the start. Because 3D printing works layer by layer, engineers can tune the microstructure of electrodes like never before—embedding tiny channels for faster ion movement, shaping cells to squeeze into weird spaces, even stacking them like Lego bricks for custom power packs.

Cars with 15% more range just because the batteries are shaped smarter? Drones with batteries molded into the airframe instead of bolted underneath? That’s not science fiction anymore.

The Throughput Myth: Speed Isn’t the Problem

Critics have long claimed 3D printing is too slow for mass manufacturing. Littau calls BS.

Early dry-process systems crawled along, sure—but so did early laser printers. Once optimized, those things could spit out 100 square meters a minute, beating the pants off traditional coating lines.

Sakuu’s machines are on the same trajectory: modular, redundant printer “farms” instead of single points of failure, cranking out electrodes faster than the ovens can bake them. Speed, Littau insists, won’t be what holds this back.

The Road Ahead: From Labs to Gigafactories

Right now, Sakuu is shipping systems to labs and pilot lines. The big show—full commercial scale—is still ahead. But the excitement crackling through this Volts episode is palpable.

Because if this works, battery manufacturing won’t just get cleaner. It will get more flexible, more innovative, more rock-and-roll. Researchers could prototype new chemistries on Tuesday and print them at scale by Thursday. Automakers could tailor batteries to every model instead of one-size-fits-all bricks. Whole industries could rethink what a battery even looks like.

And that’s the part Roberts keeps circling back to: this isn’t just a cost-cutting move. It’s a creative one. Give engineers a new instrument, and you never know what music they’ll make.

Final Chord

By the end of the episode, one thing is clear: dry-printed batteries aren’t a gimmick. They’re a shot at reinvention—a chance to slash emissions, kill costs, and unlock designs the wet process could never touch.

If Sakuu delivers, this tech could be the Nirvana moment for battery manufacturing: the game-changer that kicks down the door, rewrites the rules, and leaves the old guard scrambling to catch up.

Roberts’ episodes are best when they catch a technology right as it tips from lab curiosity to industrial logic, and this conversation has that charge. Dry-printed electrodes promise a simpler factory and a richer design space—safer cells, faster iteration, and chemistry agility without a nine-figure retool.

If the pilots prove out over the next wave of installs, battery manufacturing could have its LED moment: the day the new thing isn’t just greener, it’s cheaper and better, and the market does the rest. That’s not just good for EVs and gadgets. It’s how the grid gets flexible enough to handle the next decade’s surge of renewables—and how the energy transition starts to sound less like a plan and more like a backbeat.

Lauren McAllister is an industry reporter covering the intersection of energy markets, regulatory policy, and community impact. Her work often highlights the balance between innovation, environmental responsibility, and the realities of keeping the world powered.

