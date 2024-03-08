Podcast Listening Cuts in to TV Viewing Time, Social Media Use
It says nearly three in ten podcast listeners are watching television less frequently than in the past, and a quarter are browsing social media less often.
There are more media options, but no more hours in a day and that means consumers are making some choices. And they are choosing audio.
A new report from the strategic consultancy and marketing research firm KS&R finds podcasts have emerged as what it describes as a “significant contender” in capturing consumer share of media consumption. It says nearly …