Plaza Premium Group Names New Global Head of ESG & Sustainability
Sharif has been actively promoting and leading the corporate sustainability agenda at engineering, construction and biotechnology multinational companies over the past decade.
Plaza Premium Group has appointed Syafrina Sharif as the global head of ESG & Sustainability, effective immediately.
An international sustainability expert with a proven track record of formulating and implementing impactful sustainability strategies and communications, training programmes, outreach initiatives as well as commercial engagements, Sharif h…