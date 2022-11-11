Pittsfield Board Of Health Orders Verizon Tower Shutdown, Verizon Sues City
How the FCC, Courts are protecting cell phone companies against the people's health complaints.
The wireless industry is getting ready for another major consumer holiday season filled with thousands of new transmitters despite a growing amount of evidence that questions the safety of cellphones.
The issue is that Pittsfield, Massachusetts residents are discovering that they are now the newest cell industry lab rats while federal regulators are rel…