Pitt Publishes ESG Report, Well Kind Of
Technically, it's not an ESG-report, rather, an update on endowment investing related to environmental, social and governance factors.
The University of Pittsburgh has published its annual report on how environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors are used in the management of the University’s Consolidated Endowment Fund (CEF).
The update reflects the University’s commitment to providing greater clarity regarding how ESG factors are applied in the CEF’s investment decision-making …