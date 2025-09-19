Affected landowner Jared Bossly (in vest) and others attend a hearing Sept. 11, 2023, in Fort Pierre where the Public Utilities Commission rejected a permit application from Summit Carbon Solutions. (Joshua Haiar/South Dakota Searchlight)

On a gray April morning in Brown County, South Dakota, Jared Bossly climbed into his tractor to prepare a field his family had worked for three generations. Planting season waits for no one in this part of the prairie, where the land rolls out in long, unbroken stretches, and neighbors trade weather forecasts like gossip.

But before he could start the engine, a white truck rolled up the long gravel drive. Inside were surveyors working on behalf of Summit Carbon Solutions, the company behind what would be the largest carbon dioxide pipeline in American history. The men carried papers signed by lawyers and stamped by the state, granting them access to Bossly’s land whether he agreed or not.

Bossly hadn’t signed an easement. He hadn’t even been part of the public hearings that led to the state’s approval of Summit’s route. Yet here they were, strangers with clipboards and measuring tools, ready to drill holes, take soil samples, and mark the path of a pipeline that would carry millions of tons of liquefied CO₂ across five states.

“They treated us like trespassers on our own land,” Bossly later told a local reporter, still angry months after the encounter.

The confrontation would ignite one of the most bitter fights over land, power, and public trust the Midwest has seen in decades — a fight involving hundreds of lawsuits, statehouse revolts, public relations disasters, and even a corporate leadership shake-up. At its center stands Summit Carbon Solutions, a company promising climate salvation but now facing accusations of heavy-handed tactics, political favoritism, and taxpayer-funded propaganda campaigns that critics say stacked the deck against rural landowners.

This is the story of how a billion-dollar climate project became a lightning rod for property rights battles, corporate power struggles, and the growing chasm between rural communities and the politicians who claim to represent them.

The Bossly story truly illustrates this project better than anything. A small group of political operative have orchestrated a company and plan behind closed doors, got lawmakers to sign on behind closed doors, then rolled out the construction equipment to get the project started. Because once a project is going, there’s a greater percentage it will continue.

Nowadays, in Dakota, it’s quid pro quo for Public Private Projects to ask for forgiveness later than permission first.

U.S. Senator John Hoeven is one of the chief architects behind the state-controlled and publicly subsidized Carbon Management industry. Thus far, the industry is overseen by political groups, special interest lobbyists and Public Private Partnerships.

The Grand Vision

When Summit Carbon Solutions launched in 2021, its plan seemed simple enough:

Capture carbon dioxide from more than 50 ethanol plants across Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota, and North Dakota. Transport the CO₂ through a 2,500-mile pipeline network. Inject it deep underground into secure geological formations in western North Dakota.

The state of North Dakota’s political insiders and Summit company officials touted the project as a climate win, an economic boon for ethanol producers, and a new source of tax revenue for rural counties. They spoke in sweeping terms about decarbonizing agriculture, securing the future of corn-based ethanol, and helping the Midwest lead in both energy and environmental policy.

Billions in federal incentives under the 45Q tax credit, which pays companies per ton of carbon permanently stored underground, made the project financially attractive. So did low-carbon fuel standards in states like California, where ethanol with a lower carbon footprint could sell at a premium.

“Summit Carbon Solutions is about securing the future,” then-CEO Lee Blank said at the project’s unveiling. “This is about the Midwest leading the way on energy, agriculture, and the environment.”

At first, many state leaders agreed. Governors, utility regulators, and economic development agencies lined up to endorse the project. But in farmhouses and small-town cafes across the route, skepticism spread quickly.

For many landowners, the project wasn’t about climate or markets. It was about control. And in the state of North Dakota, Senator John Hoeven and his group of public private insiders, are all about controlling other people’s lives and making them pay for it.

Furthermore, the documented history on this project is certainly showing, and proving, that the origin has been driven by political insiders in the state of North Dakota, creating new political issues in surrounding states, like South Dakota and Iowa, and their local communities and families.

Lawsuits by the Hundreds

By 2023, that skepticism had turned into open revolt.

When landowners refused to sign easements granting access to their fields, Summit took them to court. A joint investigation by the Associated Press and Lee Enterprises found the company had filed more than 230 lawsuits across the five states, including:

156 eminent domain cases in South Dakota alone.

83 lawsuits filed in just two days, targeting holdout farmers.

Summit argued it followed the law: once state utility boards approved a pipeline route, eminent domain powers applied just like they would for highways, power lines, or other infrastructure.

But farmers saw it differently.

“This isn’t a school or a road,” said one Iowa landowner fighting the company in court. “This is a private company, for profit, using the government to take land we’ve farmed for generations.”

No case captured the fury more than that of Jared Bossly.

He accused Summit of sending survey crews onto his property without adequate notice, even entering a workshop while his wife — recovering from surgery — was home alone. When he objected, Summit claimed he had threatened workers. A judge later dismissed the accusation, but the damage was done. Bossly had become the reluctant face of a growing landowner rebellion.

Once again, the state, public private partnerships and corporations make new rules behind closed doors, then use abusive and manipulative tactics to create a “flight or fight” situation with the landowner. Creating a situation where the landowner is on the defense and now fighting the state.

Due to the amount of time this has happened, in the number of states and communities, many believe this is Summit and the state of North Dakota’s strategy with the project. Shock and awe, move it forward and anyone who resists is a “domestic terrorist” or “extreme leftist” or several other polarizing accusations of hate speech the state of North Dakota, Iowa and Summit Carbon Solutions have called landowners and community members asking for public discourse rather than public defense.

“Summit acts like this project has already been approved by the state, so they do not care about the landowners or community,” one landowner said and asked to remain anonymous. “They sure want my families taxes and land, but they do not want to have a civil conversation. They only want to tell us how to think and feel, it’s insulting and immoral.”

The Backlash Hits State Capitols

The lawsuits didn’t just clog rural courthouses; they triggered political shockwaves across the Midwest.

In South Dakota, anger over Summit’s tactics united an unlikely coalition of conservative landowners, environmentalists, and property rights advocates. By March 2025, lawmakers passed — and the governor signed — a law banning the use of eminent domain for carbon dioxide pipelines altogether.

In Iowa, legislators introduced bills to limit eminent domain powers for private projects, though the measures stalled after intense lobbying from ethanol and energy interests.

North Dakota regulators, meanwhile, approved Summit’s route but now face consolidated lawsuits challenging permits, zoning laws, and the legality of underground CO₂ storage.

Even in counties where Summit won early victories, backlash was fierce enough to unseat local officials and pressure state lawmakers into holding new hearings on pipeline safety, landowner rights, and corporate transparency.

What began as isolated lawsuits had grown into a full-blown political movement stretching across five states.

Governor Kelly Armstrong, whose private business benefits from billions in tax subsidies, joins other highly paid public officials and an energy CEO whose company has already received millions in state subsidies to publicly demand even more taxpayer money from families and communities.

PR Misfires and Taxpayer-Funded “Education”

As lawsuits and legislative defeats mounted, another controversy erupted in North Dakota:

In January 2025, the North Dakota Industrial Commission (NDIC) awarded nearly $6.3 million in state oil and gas tax revenues for energy research and public education programs. Among the recipients:

$930,245 to the North Dakota Petroleum Foundation, an NGO under the North Dakota Petroleum Council, to fund “outreach and education” efforts that included materials on carbon capture and pipelines.

The money, critics argued, effectively financed pro-pipeline messaging at taxpayer expense, even as landowners fought Summit in court.

“Calling this ‘education’ is insulting,” one North Dakota lawmaker said during a heated budget hearing. “It’s taxpayer-funded PR for corporations suing our own constituents.”

Pamphlets, websites, and public forums funded by the grant touted the benefits of carbon capture — emissions reduction, economic growth, energy innovation — while saying little about eminent domain, safety risks, or the ongoing litigation consuming rural communities.

Furthermore, in February 2024, the NDIC approved a $300,000 contract with AE2S Communications, a consulting and marketing firm, to create a statewide education and outreach campaign about carbon capture, utilization, and storage. State officials framed the effort as a way to “inform the public” about emerging energy technologies, pipeline safety, and the role of carbon management in North Dakota’s economy.

But the decision quickly drew criticism from lawmakers, landowners, and watchdog groups who argued the campaign risked becoming taxpayer-funded promotion for private companies — especially those, like Summit Carbon Solutions, already embroiled in lawsuits and eminent domain fights across the state.

Opponents questioned why state resources were being spent to polish the image of projects that remained deeply controversial, with some legislators calling for greater oversight to ensure the program offered balanced information rather than one-sided messaging.

For many taxpayers, the revelation confirmed what they had long suspected: that the state itself had taken sides, using public money to back private interests over its own citizens.

Joe Griffin has nearly four decades of experience in the natural gas industry, including Hiland Partners. That company is owned by a prominent figure in North Dakota's oil industry, Harold Hamm. Photo Source: Enid News & Eagle

The CEO Ouster

By mid-2025, Summit Carbon Solutions faced lawsuits in multiple states, a public relations crisis, and a legislative revolt in South Dakota. Then came another blow: CEO Lee Blank was out.

In August, the company announced Joe Griffin would take over as chief executive, promising a “fresh chapter” for both the project and its relationship with landowners.

Griffin, a pipeline industry veteran, mailed letters to hundreds of farmers pledging to:

Revise easement offers to better protect property rights.

Improve safety planning and emergency response coordination.

Engage in “respectful, transparent” negotiations moving forward.

“We understand the trust you place in us,” Griffin wrote, “and we are committed to earning it.”

The leadership shake-up was widely seen as an acknowledgment that Summit’s hardball tactics — lawsuits, survey crews, rapid-fire eminent domain filings — had backfired spectacularly.

Yet for many landowners, Griffin’s promises rang hollow.

Lawsuits remained active. South Dakota’s eminent domain ban still blocked key routes. Legislators in Iowa and North Dakota called for investigations into both Summit’s tactics and the state’s role in funding pro-pipeline outreach campaigns.

And while Griffin pledged new compensation offers, he provided few details about payments, liability protections, or land restoration guarantees.

“Trust isn’t rebuilt with mailers,” one Iowa lawmaker told reporters. “It’s rebuilt by dropping lawsuits and starting over with real respect for the people who live on this land.”

Public Money, Private Gain

The $930,245 outreach grant to the North Dakota Petroleum Foundation and $300K re-education grant to AE2S remains one of the most controversial elements of the entire saga.

It should be noted these are “matching funds” grants too, so the $1.3M in propaganda funds are actually $2.6M with matching funds. If you take the next step in following the money, you will find the majority of the companies who are “matching” the state funds are also getting subsidies in other forms, albeit an economic development grant or commerce stimulus or even some kind of ESG/DEI-related funds. It’s a cycle and funnel of subsidies that has built an entitlement economy for appointed leaders and political interests.

Critics note the money came from state oil and gas production taxes — public revenue now funding messaging that opponents say favors private corporations like Summit Carbon Solutions.

In addition, lawmakers have asked for a list of owners of Summit Carbon Solutions, as there are rumors that Chinese investors and US lawmakers have a large share of ownership.

Some lawmakers have since called for bans on using public funds to promote projects under active litigation or facing eminent domain battles. Others want full audits of how the money was spent and whether materials produced with taxpayer dollars presented a balanced view of the pipeline’s risks and benefits.

“This isn’t education,” one legislator said bluntly. “It’s propaganda, and we paid for it.”

The Oakland Institute’s study of Summit Carbon Solutions ownership.A Battle Bigger Than One Pipeline

What began as a fight over survey crews and easements has grown into a referendum on land rights, corporate power, and public trust in the age of climate infrastructure.

Should private companies using federal tax credits have the same eminent domain powers as highways or power lines?

Should states fund public relations campaigns favoring projects mired in lawsuits and political controversy?

Can rural communities be expected to support climate policies they feel are imposed upon them rather than developed with them?

These questions now echo far beyond the five states along Summit’s route.

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley appeared on a local radio talk show and teased the state may sue South Dakota over the carbon pipeline.

What Comes Next

As 2025 draws to a close, Summit Carbon Solutions faces an uncertain future.

In Iowa and North Dakota, permits remain in place but under appeal. In South Dakota, the eminent domain ban has forced route changes and new applications. Lawsuits over zoning, safety, and underground storage continue grinding through multiple courts.

And now it appears the state of North Dakota will continue to try and control the entire project and use eminent domain as an economic strategy for Summit Carbon Solutions.

According to the North Dakota Watchdog Network - “Not content with this session’s attempts to curtail local control in North Dakota, Attorney General Drew Wrigley told radio host Scott Hennen he may seek to sue South Dakota for the passage of its law to protect its citizens from eminent domain for the CO2 agenda.”

So does Drew Wrigley’s radio interview threatening the people of South Dakota impact the new CEO’s words of it being a “new day” for Summit Carbon Solutions and their public relations? Because the state of North Dakota’s Attorney General is now threatening South Dakota’s citizens with a lawsuit, which many believe is essentially on Summit’s behalf.

Again, CEO Joe Griffin insists the company will rebuild trust with landowners, legislators, and the public. But opponents say that will require more than promises — it will take dropping lawsuits, renegotiating easements, and proving the project can move forward without sacrificing property rights or public accountability.

Wrigley proved again that Summit Carbon Solutions has little intention of working with any citizens, rather, are continuing to use the power of the government and backroom deals for their own personal gain.

One lawmaker is already demanding a public apology from new CEO Griffin for his “empty words, misleading letter to landowners and use of public resources”.

Back in Brown County, South Dakota, Jared Bossly still farms the same fields his grandparents once plowed. The lawsuits, the legislative battles, even the CEO’s letters promising a “fresh chapter” feel distant compared to the day-to-day work of keeping a farm afloat in uncertain times.

But when he speaks at community meetings or legislative hearings, Bossly makes clear this fight was never just about one pipeline.

“This isn’t just dirt,” he told lawmakers in Pierre last fall. “It’s who we are. It’s our legacy. And no company, no politician, no amount of money should get to decide that for us.”

That, more than lawsuits or legislation, may be the lasting legacy of the Summit Carbon Solutions saga: a reminder that in the American Midwest, land is more than property. It is identity, history, and freedom itself — and no pipeline will ever cross it quietly.

Chuck Carbondale has worked at the intersection of communications and the energy industry for over 25 years. He has crafted messaging strategies for industry leaders, independent operators, and public utilities alike. Known for his sharp insight and unflinching analysis, he brings a seasoned, behind-the-scenes perspective to energy policy, market dynamics, and the evolving role of public perception. A staunch advocate for transparent communication and free market principles, Chuck’s work bridges boardrooms, work sites, and policy forums with equal fluency.