Pipeline Protest Erupts on the Eve of the South Dakota Legislative Session
Hundreds showed up advocating against the use of eminent domain to build carbon capture pipelines through private land.
Eminent Domain and Carbon Pipelines may become the nation’s number one issue this election year. At least it appears to be in South Dakota.
Multiple energy companies have proposed building pipelines through South Dakota and other states to extract carbon emissions, and some of those companies have requested using eminent domain to acquire the necessar…