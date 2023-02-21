Philips Continues to Demonstrate Strong Commitment to its "ESG Ambitions"
Philips became the first health technology company to obtain approval by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its entire value-chain CO2 emissions reduction targets, including Scope 1-3
Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, has made strong progress towards realizing its key Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) ambitions.
In 2022, Philips reached 1.81 billion people with its products and services, while further reducing operational emissions, and indirect (scope 3) emissions across the end-to…