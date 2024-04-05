Philadelphia Eagles Named the NFL’s Most Fashionable Team in New Study
Eagles’ wide receiver, DeVonta Smith, recently received recognition for his style, as he was crowned ‘The Most Stylish NFL Player’ by men’s fashion magazine, GQ.
Fashion experts at BoohooMAN.com recently conducted a study on the most fashionable teams in the NFL, and the Philadelphia Eagles took the top spot.
To conduct the study, the men’s activewear brand analyzed the global search volume of various fashion-related terms for each NFL team, including ‘X fashion’ and ‘X outfits’, also used to examine each player …