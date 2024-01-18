Pharma/Healthcare Set To Invest $36.4 Billion In U.S. Advertising this Year
Pharma and healthcare is the third fastest-growing ad category, forecast by WARC Media to jump 11.0% to $71.1 billion globally, behind only financial services (+11.5%) and technology and electronics (+11.3%). In the U.S., advertising spend on pharma and healthcare is set to reach $34.6 billion this year, a 16.7% year-over-year increase.
While healthcare …