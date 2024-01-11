Peloton has Launched a Partnership with TikTok
Peloton is partnering with TikTok to bring short-form fitness videos and other content to the social media channel.
Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), a connected fitness platform, and TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile video, today announced an exclusive partnership to bring Peloton's world-class workout content to the TikTok community. Together the two brands will merge culture and creativity to inspire a new generation of fitness content and creators.
This …