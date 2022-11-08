Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases 4th ESG Report
The 4th ESG Report has become an annual report for the real estate investment trust annual offerings.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) has published its fourth annual Environmental Sustainability and Social Responsibility Report covering the Company’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) performance in 2021 and its commitment to environmentally sustainable business practices and social responsibility to its employees and othe…