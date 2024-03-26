Paynetics Aquires Novus to Amp Up ESG Mission
This landmark deal underscores Paynetics’ commitment to advancing environmental, social, and governance goals while revolutionizing the financial landscape with its powerful embedded finance suite.
Paynetics, the pioneering embedded finance provider, announced today its strategic acquisition of Novus, the UK’s first-ever “impact neobank.” This landmark deal underscores Paynetics’ commitment to advancing environmental, social, and governance goals while revolutionizing the financial landscape with its powerful embedded finance suite.
"Novus' mission…