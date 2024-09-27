Paxton Sues Austin Over Abortion Travel Fund
The city has appropriated $400,000 to help residents travel out of state for abortions. This is the second lawsuit targeting the fund.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the City of Austin over its reproductive health fund that helps city residents pay to travel out of state to have an abortion. This is the second lawsuit against the city since it appropriated $400,000 to pay for abortion-related expenses earlier this month.
Here’s what you need to know:
The background: Texas ban…