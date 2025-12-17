There’s a rule in energy markets older than Washington subsidies, older than carbon credits, and older than Wall Street securitization schemes:

you don’t monetize what you don’t clearly own.

For oil and gas, that rule was beaten into the legal system over a century of litigation, bankruptcies, booms, busts, and bruised landowners. For carbon capture and storage, we are trying to skip that part — racing straight to trillion-dollar valuations, tax credits, and pipeline conversions before answering a far more basic question:

Who owns the molecule?

Not the press release version of ownership. Not the “don’t worry, it’s just like oil and gas” version. The real one — the kind that holds up in court when landowners, co-ops, towns, and taxpayers finally ask where the value went.

Recent events in North Dakota suggest that question can no longer be avoided.

The Carbon Economy Has Quietly Become a Property-Rights Economy

The carbon capture industry likes to present itself as a climate solution wrapped in infrastructure investment. But strip away the policy language and what remains is something far more familiar to rural America:

A new resource

A new transport system

A new storage regime

And a new subsidy-backed revenue stream

That’s not environmental policy — that’s a property system being built in real time.

Consider the two dominant models now emerging in the ethanol-to-carbon pipeline world:

On-site sequestration , like what Blue Flint Ethanol is doing in North Dakota, where CO₂ is captured and injected locally.

Pipeline-to-hub sequestration, where CO₂ is captured at ethanol plants, transported by companies like Tallgrass, and injected into storage formations in Wyoming.

On paper, both models claim to reduce emissions. In practice, they raise the same uncomfortable question:

At what point does captured carbon stop belonging to the plant — and start belonging to someone else?

When the Courts Step In, the Music Usually Stops

That question just collided head-on with constitutional law in North Dakota.

In a landmark decision analyzed by Dustin Gawrylow of the North Dakota Watchdog Network, a state district judge struck down key provisions of North Dakota’s carbon dioxide storage statute, ruling that forced pooling of pore space for carbon storage violates the state constitution.

The court found that allowing carbon injection into private pore space without consent constitutes a permanent physical invasion — a per se taking of property requiring just compensation, not bureaucratic approximations.

That matters for three reasons.

First, the court explicitly rejected the idea that carbon storage is analogous to oil and gas unitization. Oil and gas pooling exists to fairly extract a resource native to the land. Carbon storage does the opposite — it forces a foreign substance into private property for someone else’s benefit.

Second, the ruling made clear that administrative compensation is not constitutional compensation. North Dakota’s attempt to let the Industrial Commission decide payouts bypassed landowners’ right to a jury determination.

Third — and most importantly for the carbon market — the court demolished the assumption that pore space can be treated as a regulatory convenience rather than private property.

In plain terms:

you can’t build a carbon economy by pretending property law doesn’t apply.

Dan Pickering of Pickering Energy Partners, left, and Harold Hamm of Continental Resources wait for a Public Service Commission hearing to begin on April 22, 2024, in Mandan. Behind, a pipeline opponent displays a sign before the hearing administrator asked him to put it down. Kyle Martin / For the North Dakota Monitor

Why This Shakes the Foundation of 45Q

The federal 45Q tax credit doesn’t ask who owns the pore space. It asks:

Who owns the capture equipment?

Was the carbon captured?

Was it stored or utilized under approved methods?

That gap between tax eligibility and property ownership is where the danger lies.

When Washington subsidizes outcomes without demanding clarity on ownership, the market fills in the blanks — usually in favor of the party with the best lawyers, the most leverage, or control over transportation bottlenecks.

That’s not a conspiracy. It’s how infrastructure markets work.

In oil and gas, we learned this lesson through decades of litigation over royalties, post-production costs, and title disputes. In carbon, we’re trying to pretend those lessons don’t apply.

The Midstream Carbon Problem No One Wants to Talk About

The Tallgrass model exposes the fault line.

When carbon moves off an ethanol plant and into a pipeline, several things happen simultaneously:

Physical custody changes

Verification authority shifts

Storage access becomes centralized

Liability migrates

And leverage concentrates

At that point, the captured molecule starts behaving less like waste and more like a merchant commodity — one whose value can be redirected through contract language invisible to local investors.

This is where co-ops, municipalities, and farmer-investors should be paying attention.

Many ethanol plants were financed on thin margins, community trust, and long-term participation. Carbon was sold as upside — not as something that could quietly be reassigned downstream.

Yet without clear “molecule rights,” it is entirely possible for:

Capture value to stay local

Transport value to move corporate

Storage value to accrue elsewhere

And long-term liability to land back on the public

All while taxpayers foot the 45Q bill.

Wyoming Got One Thing Right — and It Matters

Wyoming, unlike North Dakota, has long treated carbon storage as a pore-space issue, not a mineral-rights issue. That distinction matters.

Minerals are extracted and sold.

Pore space is occupied — often permanently.

By recognizing pore space as a property right tied to surface ownership, Wyoming implicitly acknowledged what North Dakota’s court just made explicit:

Storage is not extraction.

That doesn’t kill carbon projects. But it does mean carbon markets must operate with consent, compensation, and clarity — not regulatory shortcuts.

Why “Molecule Rights” Isn’t a Buzzword — It’s a Missing Link

Critics will scoff at the term “molecule rights.” Fine. Call it title, custody, or carbon ownership.

The point is the same:

we are monetizing a physical thing that moves across multiple legal regimes without a clear ownership framework.

That framework must answer:

When does CO₂ become owned property?

How is title transferred?

Who controls verification data?

Who benefits from storage premiums?

Who carries long-term liability?

And who speaks for public investors when contracts say otherwise?

Until those questions are answered, 45Q isn’t accelerating certainty — it’s subsidizing ambiguity.

This Isn’t Anti-Carbon. It’s Pro-Market. It’s Pro-Taxpayer.

Pausing or conditioning 45Q isn’t an attack on energy workers, ethanol plants, or innovation. It’s a recognition that markets only function when property rights are settled first.

The North Dakota ruling didn’t kill carbon capture. It reminded lawmakers that constitutions still apply — even when the policy goal is fashionable.

If carbon capture is going to scale responsibly, it must do so the same way oil, gas, and agriculture eventually did:

Clear title

Informed consent

Fair compensation

Transparent risk allocation

Anything else isn’t a free market. It’s a transfer mechanism — fast-tracked, lawyered-up, and structured to pick winners and losers before the public ever sees the contract terms. In that process, landowners and local quality-of-life concerns are treated as obstacles, not stakeholders.

Just ask the landowners in North Dakota who were publicly labeled “domestic terrorists” by state-aligned public-private partnerships. Ask the landowners in South Dakota who woke up to find construction equipment working their property without meaningful consent. Or ask the landowners in Iowa who were sued for the simple act of asking what was happening on their own land.

The Real Risk Isn’t Delay — It’s Backlash

History is unforgiving to industries that move faster than public trust.

If landowners feel cornered, co-ops feel misled, and towns feel stripped of upside while assuming downside risk, the backlash won’t be theoretical. It will be legislative, judicial, and permanent.

North Dakota just fired a warning shot.

Washington would be wise to listen.

Because in energy, the fastest way to kill a good idea is to build it on shaky property rights — and hope no one notices until the checks clear.

Chuck Carbondale has worked at the intersection of communications and the energy industry for over 25 years. He has crafted messaging strategies for industry leaders, independent operators, and public utilities alike. Known for his sharp insight and unflinching analysis, he brings a seasoned, behind-the-scenes perspective to energy policy, market dynamics, and the evolving role of public perception. A staunch advocate for transparent communication and free market principles, Chuck’s work bridges boardrooms, work sites, and policy forums with equal fluency.

ESG University republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

