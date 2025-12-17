ESG University

ESG University

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
7h

Spot on about the molecule rights gap. We dunno how to price and allocate something when ownership itself is fuzzy. The ND ruling exposing thedifference between extraction and ocupation is lowkey profound. I've seen similar issues in water rights where trying to shortcut property law always ends in a mess down the road.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 ESG University · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture