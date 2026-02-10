In a quiet but potentially significant shift in one of the energy sector’s most high-stakes legal fights, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison — long a cornerstone of Exxon Mobil’s defense against climate liability claims — has withdrawn from representing the oil giant in at least four ongoing state-level lawsuits.

Court filings this month (February 2026) confirm the firm’s exit from cases in Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, and Washington state. These suits, brought by state governments or private plaintiffs, seek to hold Exxon and other fossil fuel majors financially accountable for climate change impacts — ranging from deceptive marketing on emissions risks to contributions to escalating insurance costs from extreme weather.

The withdrawals come without public explanation from either Exxon or Paul Weiss. Legal experts note that such moves can stem from routine factors like resource allocation, strategic realignment, or client decisions — yet they remain uncommon in long-running, high-profile matters. Other firms continue to handle Exxon’s defense in these cases, and Paul Weiss remains involved in Exxon’s broader climate docket, including a longstanding Massachusetts proceeding.

The timing is noteworthy. It coincides with upheaval at Paul Weiss following the abrupt resignation last week of longtime chair Brad Karp. Karp stepped down amid fallout from newly surfaced email exchanges with the late Jeffrey Epstein, which created internal and reputational distractions. Karp, who did not personally handle the Exxon climate work, described his tenure as “the honor of my professional life” but cited the need to avoid undue focus on himself. Veteran partner Scott Barshay has taken over as chair.

Paul Weiss has been instrumental in Exxon’s courtroom successes against climate claims. Under Karp’s leadership, the firm helped secure a landmark 2019 win dismissing New York’s $1.6 billion securities fraud suit over alleged climate risk misrepresentations to investors. More recently, it contributed to dismissals in South Carolina (September 2025, City of Charleston case) and a Puerto Rico class action (September 2025), bolstering arguments that such claims are preempted by federal law or lack standing under state tort doctrines.

Yet plaintiffs have notched procedural gains in the cases Paul Weiss is exiting:

In Connecticut, a judge rejected Exxon’s dismissal bid in November 2025, allowing claims under the state’s unfair trade practices act to advance.

Hawaii’s Honolulu suit moved closer to trial in January 2026.

Maine secured a transfer back to state court in September 2025.

Washington’s newer filing (December 2025) targets rising homeowner insurance premiums linked to climate disasters — a novel angle in the wave of litigation.

These suits form part of a broader, multi-front campaign that could expose Exxon, Chevron, BP, and peers to hundreds of billions in potential damages if plaintiffs prevail on liability for historical knowledge of climate risks versus public messaging. The industry has pushed aggressively for U.S. Supreme Court intervention to preempt state claims, with support from Republican-led states and the current administration.

For Paul Weiss, the Exxon relationship has drawn sustained scrutiny from climate activists and law students. Groups like Law Students for Climate Accountability have repeatedly graded the firm poorly — awarding an “F” in its 2025 report and labeling it “the worst actor” in fossil fuel litigation defense. Protests at Harvard and Yale since 2020 have targeted campus recruiting, with pledges to avoid firms heavily tied to oil and gas.

Neither Exxon nor Paul Weiss commented on the withdrawals. A former Paul Weiss attorney who worked on Exxon’s 2019 New York victory now serves as Exxon’s assistant general counsel for litigation, underscoring the deep bench of expertise the company retains.

For corporate counsel and energy investors, the move raises questions: Is this a tactical pivot by Exxon to diversify counsel amid evolving case dynamics? Or does it reflect broader pressures on elite firms to reassess high-visibility fossil fuel engagements in an era of ESG scrutiny, activist campaigns, and reputational risks?

The climate liability battlefield remains dynamic — with trials potentially looming in key jurisdictions — but Exxon’s formidable defenses show no signs of crumbling. Still, the retreat of a longtime ally like Paul Weiss from select fronts serves as a reminder: even in Big Oil’s legal wars, alignments can shift quietly and quickly.

Lauren McAllister is an industry reporter covering the intersection of energy markets, regulatory policy, and community impact. Her work often highlights the balance between innovation, environmental responsibility, and the realities of keeping the world powered.

ESG University republishes articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

