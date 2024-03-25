Pathways Alliance To Seek Approval For $16.5B Carbon Capture Project
This $16.5 billion plan involves a massive pipeline stretching 400 kilometers.
A group representing Canada’s biggest oil sands producers, known as the Pathways Alliance, has announced it will formally request approval for its ambitious carbon capture project this week.
This development comes almost three years after these companies joined forces to tackl…