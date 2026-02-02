Lobbyist Greg Tehven (left) representing the NGO's Grand Farm, Emerging Digital Academy and Emerging Prairies, next to state Rep. Mike Nathe of Bismarck at the Automation Nation conference in Fargo, North Dakota, on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.Jeff Beach / Agweek

0:00 -0:36

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Another week and another stack of transparency and public-private issues coming in from North Dakota. This time, it appears the state has been infused with some “Nancy Boy” logic. Because by any fair reading, what Mike Nathe (ND-R) said on the North Dakota House floor this week should give taxpayers everywhere pause.

His message to fellow legislators was clear: pass the bill now, let it take effect in the fall, and come back in January to have the hard discussions and amend it if necessary. He even framed this sequencing as “the beauty” of statutory law — that it can be changed later.

That logic may sound efficient inside a legislative chamber. Outside of it — where citizens live with the consequences — it sounds very different.

A policy experiment, funded by the public

When lawmakers pass a bill before fully vetting it, they are not preserving flexibility. They are transferring risk.

That distinction is important — and it is one state Representative Mike Nathe did not articulate once, based on the evidence and documentation available.

Risk does not fall on legislators once a vote is cast. It falls on:

taxpayers who fund the program,

agencies forced to implement incomplete policy,

families, businesses, and local governments subject to its rules.

In this case, rather than mitigating risk to the taxpayer, Nathe’s approach accelerates new risks onto the taxpayer. That is not administrative efficiency. It is a cavalier posture toward citizens’ future finances and civil liberties.

Put plainly, the governing philosophy being expressed is this: grow government now, fine-tune it later.Once government grows, it rarely shrinks. Once authority is granted, it is seldom relinquished. And once public money is committed, the political appetite to reverse course diminishes rapidly — regardless of whether the original policy was sound.

That is not a partisan observation. It is a basic lesson of civics and public administration.

Representative Nathe should understand this dynamic. If he does, then his remarks represent a troubling willingness to place expediency ahead of restraint. If he does not, then it raises a different concern altogether — whether those entrusted with writing law fully appreciate how difficult it is to unwind government once it has been set in motion.

In either case, taxpayers are justified in asking whether “pass it now, fix it later” is a standard they are willing to accept — because history suggests that later often never comes.

Once a law takes effect, it immediately creates momentum — budgets are allocated, staff are hired, contracts are signed, and expectations are set. At that point, amendments are no longer neutral “fixes.” They become politically charged reversals that threaten real interests.

Passing first and debating later turns citizens into unwilling beta testers.

Admitting complexity — then ignoring it

Representative Nathe acknowledged that the issue deserves the kind of deliberation associated with major policies like School of Choice — legislation known for its fiscal scale, long-term structural impact, and deep public division.

That admission matters.

If a policy is complex enough to require extensive vetting, multiple hearings, and prolonged public debate, then it is also complex enough to cause real damage if implemented prematurely. You cannot argue both that a policy is too complicated for quick resolution and safe enough to activate immediately.

That contradiction is precisely where public trust erodes.

Amendments are not a safety net

In theory, statutes can always be amended. In practice, they rarely are — at least not cleanly.

Once a program exists:

beneficiaries emerge from the prairies who lobby to preserve it,

agencies defend their expanded authority,

lawmakers face pressure to avoid admitting error,

and sunk costs are used to justify continued spending.

Amendments become incremental tweaks rather than meaningful corrections. What was promised as “temporary” becomes permanent by inertia.

For taxpayers, “we can fix it later” often translates to “you’ll pay for it either way.”

North Dakota’s Nancy Boy

For many Americans, Representative Mike Nathe’s remarks triggered a familiar sense of déjà vu.

In 2010, then–House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made what became one of the most enduring statements of the Affordable Care Act debate: “We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it.” Supporters argued she meant the law’s benefits would become clearer once enacted. Critics heard something else — that legislation of enormous scope was being rushed through before the public fully understood its consequences.

The controversy wasn’t just about tone. It was about process.

What made Pelosi’s remark resonate for years was not partisanship, but the governing philosophy it implied: that enactment should precede understanding, and that refinement could come later.

That same philosophy is now being articulated at the state level.

When Mike Nathe urges lawmakers to pass a bill, allow it to take effect, and then “come back in January” to debate and amend it — describing this sequencing as “the beauty” of statutory law — he is echoing the same logic that unsettled voters a decade ago.

Different issue. Different scale. Same principle.

In both cases, lawmakers acknowledged the complexity of the policy at hand while simultaneously arguing that complexity should not delay implementation. In both cases, public concern was reframed as an obstacle rather than a safeguard. And in both cases, citizens were effectively told that clarity would arrive after the law was already operational.

History shows why that approach invites skepticism.

In 2010, then ND Governor John Hoeven was a vocal critic of then–House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s legislative strategy on the Affordable Care Act. He described the bill as being “rammed through” Congress and criticized the process as rushed and dismissive of public scrutiny. His objections were framed not just as policy disagreement, but as concern over how major legislation was being enacted.

That history makes the present moment notable.

When a similar “pass it now, fix it later” strategy is articulated in North Dakota, Senator Hoeven has been notably silent — even as the same governing logic he once condemned is applied at the state level. That silence is especially conspicuous given that the bill in question aligns with policy areas in which Hoeven has acknowledged professional, financial, or political interests, all of which are a matter of public record.

For taxpayers, the issue is not accusation — it is consistency.

If rushed process and deferred debate were unacceptable in Washington, they should be equally concerning in Bismarck.

Principles of transparency and restraint do not change based on jurisdiction or convenience. When they do, citizens are left wondering whether process objections were ever about governance at all — or simply about who stood to benefit at the time.

Once a program exists, it develops defenders, dependencies, and financial commitments. The theoretical ability to amend a statute often proves weaker than the political reality of undoing one. What is framed as temporary uncertainty becomes permanent structure.

For North Dakota taxpayers, the comparison matters because it illustrates a broader pattern in modern governance: speed over scrutiny, passage over persuasion, and correction over prevention.

Pelosi’s comment became infamous not because of what party said it, but because it captured a moment when trust between lawmakers and the public frayed. When similar reasoning appears again — even in a different state, on a different bill — citizens are right to recognize it.

The concern is not whether a legislature can amend a law later.

The concern is why it is being asked to.

When instability is framed as a feature

Calling it “the beauty” of statutory law that it can be changed later reframes instability as a virtue. But laws that govern people’s livelihoods, property, education, or taxes should not be treated as draft documents.

Constitutions are deliberately hard to change because they restrain power. Statutes are easier — and that ease demands more discipline, not less. Lower barriers to passage should raise the bar for scrutiny, not reduce it.

Flexibility without foresight is not responsiveness. It is recklessness.

Timing and accountability are inseparable

Letting a bill take effect in the fall while postponing real debate until January creates a political gray zone:

consequences emerge quietly,

responsibility is spread across sessions,

and voters are left unsure who to hold accountable.

Good governance does not separate action from accountability by calendar design.

At best, this sequencing reflects impatience with deliberation. At worst, it raises the appearance that certain private interests need the bill passed quickly to satisfy bankers, investors, or project timelines — concerns that taxpayers are left to absorb later. Even the appearance of that dynamic is damaging in a state that prides itself on transparency and prudence.

When inflation continues to pressure household budgets and public trust is already strained, Representative Nathe’s rhetoric and legislative posture should raise red flags for the North Dakota Ethics Commission. Ethics oversight exists precisely to guard against situations where speed, private alignment, and public authority begin to blur.

This is how states like North Dakota become exposed — not through one dramatic scandal, but through normalized shortcuts, muted scrutiny, and an increasing comfort with public-private arrangements that are never fully debated before they are enacted.

Corruption does not always announce itself loudly. Sometimes it arrives quietly, wrapped in urgency, and justified as something that can be “fixed later.”

That raises an uncomfortable but fair question for North Dakota taxpayers: if this is how legislation is being handled — appoint or pass now, scrutinize later — should citizens expect the same standard when it comes to ethics oversight itself?

Good governance demands the opposite order. Ethics, like lawmaking, is not something to retrofit after the fact. Once trust is deferred, it is rarely restored on schedule.

Rebecca Binstock was appointed executive director of the North Dakota Ethics Commission in September 2022

This is not about ideology — it’s about process

Citizens can reasonably support the goal of a bill and still object to how it is passed. Process is not a technicality; it is the safeguard that prevents concentrated power from outrunning public consent.

Legislatures exist to debate first, legislate second — not the other way around. When that order is reversed, it reflects a governing posture that assumes “we know what’s best” for citizens, rather than one that treats public consent as something to be earned through deliberation.

That mindset does not strengthen democracy. It narrows it. And over time, it conditions the public to expect decisions to be made for them rather than with them — a shift that erodes trust long before it ever triggers formal backlash.

The danger is not a single bill. It is the precedent such behavior sets.

The question taxpayers deserve answered

If a policy is serious enough to warrant months of discussion, expert testimony, and careful consideration, then it is serious enough to wait.

So the question taxpayers should be asking is simple:

If the policy isn’t ready to be debated thoroughly, why is it ready to take effect?

That is not obstruction. That is citizenship.

Chuck Carbondale has worked at the intersection of communications and the energy industry for over 25 years. He has crafted messaging strategies for industry leaders, independent operators, and public utilities alike. Known for his sharp insight and unflinching analysis, he brings a seasoned, behind-the-scenes perspective to energy policy, market dynamics, and the evolving role of public perception. A staunch advocate for transparent communication and free market principles, Chuck’s work bridges boardrooms, work sites, and policy forums with equal fluency.

ESG University republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

Catch your favorite players teeing off and stream the PGA Tour on CBS live with the Paramount+ Premium plan.

Hit the green at historic venues and watch golf’s best competing for massive prizes. From the Farmers Insurance Open to the FedEx Cup Playoffs, don’t miss a moment.

Stream the PGA Tour on CBS live with the Paramount+ Premium plan. Watch now!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK