After years of subsidies, infrastructure, regulatory concessions, and public resources, North Dakota has invested millions—if not billions—not only in Harold Hamm’s oil operations, but in the construction of his personal brand.

They keep calling it a partnership.

So let’s ask the question no one else seems willing to ask:

Was this partnership…

or was it insurance?

Harold Hamm didn’t end drilling.

He followed profit, not partnership.

When the most powerful driller in North Dakota says, “There’s no need to drill it when margins are basically gone,” he isn’t talking like a steward. He’s talking like an investor. He’s talking like someone managing acreage, not a community.

And that’s fine.

But then let’s stop pretending this was something else.

Because if this was a partnership, where’s the loyalty?

If this was development, where’s the reciprocity?

If this was a shared future, why does it disappear the moment margins thin?

After North Dakota invested millions in Summit Carbon Solutions—majority owned by Harold Hamm—the company sued landowners and warned it could leave the state if its demands were not met.

Invest when it pays.

Leave when it doesn’t.

The communities and state are just part of the overhead.

So let’s stop romanticizing it.

Off the top of my head, North Dakota gave:

The land

The minerals

The infrastructure

The water

The regulatory flexibility

The reduced penalties

The cleanup support

The CARES money

The workforce stabilization programs

University research & data

VIP access to decision-makers

The political cover

And from that system, Hamm made billions.

He didn’t donate his time. He didn’t donate his capital. He invested it—and he profited from it.

That isn’t a moral judgment. That’s how business works.

But let’s be clear about the direction of gratitude. North Dakota didn’t receive a favor. It provided the platform.

This wasn’t charity. It was commerce.

Flanked by President Monsignor James Shea (middle), North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum (right), Senator Kevin Cramer (left), Harold Hamm welcomes students and guests to the ‘Hamm School of Engineering’.

So anyone saying the state should be “grateful” to Harold Hamm has the story upside down.

Gratitude flows toward the resource owner.

Not toward the extractor.

This isn’t personal.

It’s arithmetic.

And this is where the old words come back into play.

Carpetbagger.

Scalawag.

Carpetbagger (noun)

Historically: A person from the northern United States who went to the South after the Civil War, often to seek political influence or economic opportunity during Reconstruction. Modern usage: Someone who moves into an area primarily to exploit economic or political opportunities, with little long-term commitment to the community.

In short: An outsider who follows opportunity, extracts value, and moves on.

Scalawag (noun)

Historically: A white Southerner who supported Reconstruction policies and cooperated with Northern Republicans after the Civil War. Modern usage: A local person who aligns with outside interests for personal gain, often at the expense of their own community.

And to be clear, these are not intended as personal attacks or accusations. They are observational, using the literal definitions found in Webster’s and Oxford. Words that once had precise economic and historical meaning, and over time were softened or blurred by politics and narrative.

Not as insults.

As economic roles.

They describe behavior, not character. Structure, not personality. Function, not intent.

Because every extraction economy has:

Those who arrive to harvest value

And those who make the conditions possible

One is mobile. One is local. Both are part of the system.

That’s not rhetoric.

That’s history.

Crop rotation for oil: When one field idles, another gets planted. Is Wyoming the next rotation in Hamm’s drilling plans and subsidy strategy?

A carpetbagger goes where opportunity exists, uses the political structure available, extracts value, and leaves when margins disappear.

A scalawag is the local power structure that enables it while selling the story of “partnership” to the public.

If that makes people uncomfortable, good. It should. Because comfort is how accountability dies.

So where is Senator Hoeven?

Where is Senator Cramer?

Where is the North Dakota Petroleum Council?

Where are the regulators who told us this was world-class development, a model for the nation, a partnership between industry and people?

The Forever Boom: This past August 2025, less than a week after the Bank of North Dakota is explaining how costly EOR is and how the science isn’t there yet, U.S. Senator John Hoeven wrote business development advertorials promoting the Bakken’s future will be double.

Why are national media outlets informing North Dakota about its largest driller leaving?

Why are local and state media silent? That question should bother everyone.

Some believe the media in North Dakota has shifted from watchdog to marketing department—promoting state narratives and corporate press releases instead of questioning power. Whether intentional or structural, the result is the same: silence where accountability should be.

And silence is not neutral.

Silence is a position.

It protects comfort.

It protects access.

It protects advertisers.

It protects political relationships.

But it doesn’t protect citizens.

Because when the biggest driller in the state changes direction, pulls back, or pivots elsewhere, that is not a marketing story. That is a public-interest story. That is land, labor, tax base, infrastructure, and future planning.

Their silence speaks louder than any promotional article.

Louder than any ribbon cutting.

Louder than any regurgitated press release.

When journalism stops asking uncomfortable questions, power stops needing answers.

Because if this was truly partnership, there would be dialogue.

If this was truly development, there would be responsibility.

If this was truly stewardship, there would be presence.

Instead the state get absence for their investment in Harold Hamm.

In early 2025, Gov. Mark Gordon posted a photograph on X saying, “A great conversation today with Harold Hamm @NAPE_Expo on the future of energy in America and what we have done to make Wyoming a hub of innovation.” (@GovernorGordon/X)

And that forces the questions:

Was this development…

or was this extraction?

Was this partnership…

or was this underwriting?

Was this economic growth…

or was this acreage leasing for outside capital?

Because insurance behaves exactly like this:

It shows up in crisis

It stabilizes balance sheets

It protects large operators

It disappears when the risk is gone

That’s what CARES money was.

That’s what orphan well funds are.

That’s what remediation grants are.

That’s what university data has become.

That’s what environmental research is being used for.

That’s what land-grant college budget increases were designed to support.

That’s what workforce stabilization money was.

That’s what water discounts were.

That’s what carbon incentives are becoming.

All of it is insurance.

None of it is innovation.

Continental Resources founder and chairman emeritus Harold Hamm discusses America’s first sale of Venezuelan oil on ‘The Bottom Line.’

And when insurance replaces partnership, consolidation follows. Always.

The Bakken is no longer a frontier.

It is acreage.

Drilling is no longer exploration.

It is planting.

And planting only happens when the price is right.

Dan Pickering of Pickering Energy Partners, left, and Harold Hamm of Continental Resources wait for a Public Service Commission hearing to begin on April 22, 2024, in Mandan. Behind, a carbon pipeline opponent displays a sign before the hearing administrator asked him to put it down. Kyle Martin / For the North Dakota Monitor

That doesn’t make Hamm wrong.

It makes him honest. And it illustrates how today’s energy business is inseparable from government relationships and elected officials who carry public trust.

North Dakota’s oil industry is no longer a boomtown.

It’s subsidized farmland.

And farmland doesn’t survive on gratitude.

It survives on contracts that protect the landowner.

It survives on rules that protect the future.

It survives on accountability that outlives any one operator.

If political promotion were tracked like influencer marketing, the value of state officials amplifying Harold Hamm’s personal brand would be measurable. This is a subsidy the state never tracks: the time and authority of public officials used to build a private brand.

Because when the crop rotates and the capital moves on,

the land is still here.

The people are still here.

The responsibility is still here.

That is the difference between partnership and insurance. In a partnership, everyone shares the risk and the reward. With insurance, one profits, moves on, and the others are left behind to pay.

