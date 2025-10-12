It used to be simple. A superintendent would draft a letter, sign it, and send it home in a backpack. It might include a note about the next school board meeting or a reminder to pack snow boots.

Today, those letters are replaced by marketing templates.

In Moorhead, Minnesota, the shift was so seamless that most parents never noticed. The district’s newsletters and websites began to read less like administrative updates and more like corporate newsletters—slick, confident, and carefully branded.

The tone changed first. Gone were the plain sentences about school events. In their place came sleek taglines: “Smart Savings = Strong Schools.”

Then came the website, Vote152.org—an entirely separate domain designed to promote a tax levy campaign.

By the time the signs appeared on lawns, the transformation was complete: the public school system had become a public relations agency for itself.

In 2024 the Moorhead voters turned down a levy attempt only to see a rebranded levy in 2025 being aggressively marketed by the school district.

The Digital Rebrand

Vote152.org looked less like a government site and more like a product launch. The layout was bright and minimal, the fonts round and friendly, the messaging direct and emotionally calibrated.

Phrases like “Investing in Our Future” and “Smart Savings for Strong Schools” populated every corner of the page.

Parents could click through videos, testimonials, and carefully framed “information” pages that omitted any mention of dissent, alternatives, or the actual financial breakdown.

The design language mimicked commercial psychology: safety blue, family photography, soft lighting, and iconography built around circles—shapes that subconsciously signal unity and trust.

Even the site’s domain name, Vote152, stripped the district’s identity down to a campaign action. It wasn’t moorheadschools.org/vote — it was a standalone brand.

That separation wasn’t accidental; it allowed the district to blur accountability. Official enough to borrow authority, detached enough to avoid scrutiny.

Every child the Moorhead School District uses in their campaign and marketing exposes their Name, Image & Likeness to anyone with Internet access and private marketing companies selling their information to others.

The Professionalization of Persuasion

At the heart of this evolution lies a professionalization of persuasion. Across the country, public schools are hiring communications directors, engagement specialists, and digital marketing consultants—roles once reserved for private-sector PR.

In Moorhead, that professional infrastructure proved crucial. It enabled the creation of a multi-platform messaging campaign under the banner of “community engagement,” though the real objective was voter conversion.

Emails, Facebook posts, and branded graphics flowed from district accounts. Every message reinforced the same central emotion: security through support.

This kind of coordinated storytelling doesn’t emerge organically. It’s the product of marketing science applied to governance—public institutions using behavioral data and design language to guide taxpayer opinion

The Moorhead School District is being selective with their School Levy “education”. “Local” includes positive articles from the Minneapolis/St. Paul-based Star Tribune but not local editorials who oppose. In fact their first public article documents their campaign as an “ask for voter approval”, proving once again this is a political campaign, not education.

Safety as a Sales Strategy

The district’s decision to feature Steve Moore, Executive Director of Operations and Emergency Management, was not incidental. Moore’s role evokes safety, authority, and control—the three pillars of parental trust. By placing him at the forefront of levy videos, the district transformed a security official into a symbolic salesman.

In his recorded appearances, Moore doesn’t cite tax code or budget numbers; he speaks in the language of reassurance. “These investments help us ensure safety,” he says, or “It’s about creating secure spaces for learning.”

Each phrase connects financial support to child protection, collapsing the distinction between voting yes and keeping your child safe.

This is marketing psychology 101: link your product to the consumer’s most powerful emotional trigger.

In this case, the “product” is a levy. The “consumer” is a parent. And the emotional trigger is fear.

Emotional Architecture: Selling Through Trust

This tactic is subtle but powerful.

Behavioral research shows that when people associate an idea with safety or belonging, they suspend critical analysis. The same principle that makes brand loyalty work in advertising—consistency, emotional reinforcement, and positive imagery—works even better in civic life because it’s wrapped in moral authority.

A school doesn’t need to lie to manipulate. It just needs to frame. By repeating words like “safe,” “strong,” and “future,” the district builds an emotional architecture that guides interpretation before facts even appear.

In political marketing terms, this is called pre-suasion—the act of shaping how an audience feels before asking for a decision.

In educational ethics, it’s called a violation of neutrality.

Anyone visiting Moorhead Public School’s website - isd152.org - will first see an advertisement for the new school with “Foundations for the Future” for a second until a forced engagement wall pops up asking if someone is looking for Vote152 information. This is an example of the Campaign literally taking over the school’s resources for political use.

The Two-Voice Strategy

The district’s communication structure reveals a deliberate division of labor between emotional and rational authority.

When Superintendent Dr. Brandon Lunak appears in interviews—like his appearance on News & Views with Joel Heitkamp—the focus is controlled, factual, and procedural.

He occupies the role of institutional reason.

When Steve Moore appears in district videos or materials, the focus shifts to safety, emotion, and urgency. He occupies the role of institutional empathy.

Together, the two voices cover both flanks of persuasion: one appeals to trust in authority, the other to trust in care.

It’s not random—it’s behavioral triangulation, designed to make doubt feel disloyal.

It functions as a form of institutional gaslighting—replacing understanding and education with emotion, and dissent with guilt.

Printable and Digital Campaign Resources with children available on the Moorhead District’s website, however not available on their special Levy Education Website. The school states the campaign marketing “area will be continuously updated with new resources”.

The Cost of Image Politics

The production of these campaigns isn’t free.

District staff time, photography sessions, website design, and mass emailing all require public dollars. Even when external vendors handle design and distribution, the contracts are financed by taxpayers.

In effect, citizens are paying to be persuaded with their own money.

Minnesota campaign law doesn’t explicitly forbid public agencies from “informing” the public about referenda—but it does prohibit advocacy, defined as communication that promotes a specific outcome.

By distributing branded materials that emotionally and visually cue a “yes” vote, Moorhead blurred that line into nonexistence.

No one voted on whether their tax dollars should fund marketing materials.

But those dollars spoke loudly anyway.

How Children Become Symbols

No image carries moral weight like that of a child. In Moorhead’s promotional materials, children appear in hallways, on playgrounds, in computer labs—always smiling, always learning, always framed in soft light.

They’re not shown struggling, debating, or thinking critically. They’re props of optimism, avatars of adult intentions.

The repetition of those images creates what semioticians call a virtue anchor—a visual cue that trains the viewer to associate support for the institution with goodness itself.

In high level marketing, it’s called “affinity transfer.”

In basic public ethics, it’s called manipulation.

Using children in marketing campaigns is a common strategy to build long-term brand loyalty, influence parents, and capitalize on children’s susceptibility to advertising, but it raises significant ethical and legal concerns. Marketers use children to create emotional connections and shape future consumer habits, while regulations and industry self-regulation aim to prevent the promotion of harmful products and protect children from manipulative tactics.

From Neutral Information to Narrative Design

The transformation from communication to campaign is visible in tone.

A neutral update might read:

“The district will hold a vote on November 5 regarding a proposed capital levy. More information is available on the district website.”

Moorhead’s language, however, reads more like this:

“Make your voice heard! Investing in our schools is an important community decision.”

Both are technically true. Only one is emotionally charged.

In replacing information with motivation, the district crossed from public communication into narrative design—the same playbook used by corporate advertisers, NGOs, and political campaigns.

Now school children are not only being exposed to this political manipulation, but are being used by adults to generate more public money using emotional connections with their children.

One has to wonder what type of disclosure the school used when educating the parents of these children on how they were going to be used in a hot-button political campaign. Or why children were even used considering the people turned down the school’s ask last year.

The Corporate Vocabulary of Education

Listen closely to the words: invest, innovation, community partnership, stakeholders, long-term return. This is the vocabulary of capital, not education. This language is most commonly associated with businesses, impact investors, and government and non-profit organizations that engage in public-private partnerships.

By framing taxation as “investment” and school performance as “return,” the district adopts a market logic where children become outcomes and taxpayers become shareholders. It’s no longer about education as a public good—it’s about education as an economic instrument.

This rhetorical shift mirrors trends across the country, where districts borrow language from venture philanthropy and ESG frameworks to appear “modern” and “strategic.”

In reality, it recasts civic duty as brand loyalty.

Public Funds, Private Techniques

Vote152.org and its related email campaign exemplify the use of private-sector persuasion techniques inside a public-sector framework.

It’s not illegal to communicate. But it is ethically fraught when that communication is indistinguishable from salesmanship.

The irony is that private corporations are often held to stricter transparency standards in their advertising than public schools are in their referenda.

If a company marketed a financial product using emotional appeals about child safety, regulators would step in.

When a school district does it, it’s called “community engagement.”

Once an institution learns the efficiency of marketing psychology, it rarely goes back to neutral communication.

The metrics are too rewarding—open rates rise, support grows, and internal morale improves. But those same feedback loops replace accountability with applause.

The administrators begin to measure success not by student outcomes or taxpayer understanding, but by impressions and engagement.

They stop asking, “Are we informing the public?” and start asking, “Did the message perform?”

That shift marks the full capture of education by marketing logic.

The classroom becomes the campaign; the superintendent becomes the brand manager.

FERPA laws allow limited “directory information” use, but it was never meant to authorize campaign propaganda.

The Ethics of Representation

Using children in these materials compounds the problem. Students cannot consent to their likeness being used in political marketing.

FERPA allows limited “directory information” use, but it was never meant to authorize campaign propaganda.

Yet by placing student imagery inside persuasive messaging, the district converts innocence into insulation. Critics of the levy aren’t opposing fiscal policy—they’re “against the kids.”

That’s the trap: emotional blackmail through imagery. And it’s all taxpayer-funded.

If challenged, the district can easily deny wrongdoing. They’ll say Vote152.org was “educational.”

They’ll point to the lack of an explicit “Vote Yes.”

They’ll argue that images of students are “representative of our community.”

But those defenses miss the point.

Manipulation isn’t always visible in what’s said—it’s embedded in what’s framed.

The entire structure of the campaign was built to circumvent critical distance, to turn emotional alignment into civic obedience.

That’s not public education. That’s political engineering.

Lighthouse Therapy, a Texas-based teletherapy vendor (Corpus Christi, ZIP 78418), featured Moorhead Superintendent Dr. Brandon Lunak on its Brighter Together this week. Whether the district’s participation was formal, compensated, or vetted through legal and communications channels remains unclear.

The Cost of Trust

Trust, once lost, can’t be regained with another campaign. When schools become marketers, every message becomes suspect. Even the next safety update or emergency alert arrives under the shadow of persuasion.

Parents begin to ask: “Is this information—or influence?” That’s the deepest consequence of this kind of communication strategy—it doesn’t just erode credibility; it corrodes civic intimacy.

The public-school system, once a model of local accountability, becomes just another content brand competing for attention. And attention, as every marketer knows, is the most valuable currency of all.

In turning itself into a PR firm, Moorhead Public Schools didn’t just change how it speaks—it changed what it teaches.

Students may never see the emails, but they live inside the consequences: a system that models persuasion instead of inquiry, obedience instead of openness.

When education becomes marketing, the lesson is no longer how to think. It’s how to sell. And in Moorhead, it’s seems school sales are at anyone’s cost.