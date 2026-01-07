Part Three: The Interstate Highway System and the Illusion of an Open AI Road
If the Hoover Dam was the last time America proved it could build something monumental together, the Interstate Highway System was the moment the country decided speed itself was a public good.
Highways weren’t just poured concrete and asphalt. They were a philosophy.
They assumed movement was freedom.
They assumed connectivity meant prosperity.
They assumed faster was better—and that everyone would benefit eventually.
Artificial intelligence is being sold to us with the same promise.
The Interstate Was Sold as Access, Not Power
President Dwight D. Eisenhower didn’t pitch the interstate system as a profit engine. It was framed as:
National defense
Economic mobility
Emergency evacuation
Civic unity
Anyone could get on the road.
Anyone could go somewhere else.
That framing mattered. The highways weren’t advertised as tools of dominance—they were tools of participation.
AI today is framed similarly:
“Democratized intelligence”
“Access for everyone”
“Lower barriers”
“Level playing fields”
But highways taught us something important.
Access is not the same as equality.
The Road Was Free. The Advantage Was Not.
The interstates flattened distance—but they did not flatten outcomes.
Yes, anyone could drive them.
But not everyone owned trucks.
Not everyone controlled logistics.
Not everyone could afford exits, frontage, or scale.
Corporations learned quickly:
Control the interchanges
Control distribution
Control timing
Control flow
Mom-and-pop shops thrived briefly—then disappeared.
The interstate didn’t kill Main Street overnight.
It bypassed it.
AI is following the same pattern.
AI Is the New Interstate—Models Are the Roads, Platforms Are the Interchanges
Think of large language models as highways:
Open
Widely accessible
Increasingly standardized
Now think of platforms as interchanges:
Where traffic is routed
Monetized
Prioritized
Slowed or accelerated
Most people will “use AI” the way most people used highways—as drivers, not owners.
The real power lies with those who:
Own compute
Control energy
Set tolls (subscriptions, APIs, gatekeeping)
Decide which traffic gets optimized
The interstate system created Amazon long before Amazon existed.
AI is doing the same—only faster.
Defense Framing Came First—Commerce Followed
Like AI, the interstate system began with a defense narrative.
Troop movement.
Evacuation routes.
Cold War readiness.
But within a generation, its true impact was economic:
Big-box retail
Just-in-time logistics
Suburban sprawl
Industrial consolidation
AI is being framed today as:
National security
Strategic competition
Technological leadership
But its lasting impact will likely be:
Labor restructuring
Market consolidation
Cognitive outsourcing
Attention routing
The military justification opens the door.
The market redesign walks through it.
What the Interstate Destroyed Quietly
Highways didn’t explode cities.
They hollowed them.
Downtowns lost foot traffic
Neighborhoods were split
Local economies were rerouted
Communities were sacrificed for throughput
All in the name of efficiency.
AI risks doing the same to:
Professions
Creative labor
Institutional memory
Human-scale decision-making
Not with malice—but with optimization.
The Myth of “Everyone Can Compete Now”
One of the most seductive arguments about AI mirrors early highway optimism:
“Now anyone can build anything.”
And for a moment, it’s true.
Just like early trucking:
Small operators thrive
New routes open
Incumbents stumble
But then scale asserts itself.
The companies that win are not the smartest users—they are the ones who:
Operate 24/7
Consume the most energy
Integrate vertically
Own distribution
AI agents don’t sleep.
Highways don’t close.
Advantage accrues to whoever can run longest.
Energy Is the Hidden Toll Booth
The interstate system looked free—but it wasn’t.
Fuel costs mattered.
Vehicle ownership mattered.
Maintenance mattered.
AI has its own fuel:
Electricity
Cooling
Grid access
Energy reliability
This is where AI quietly becomes infrastructure politics again.
The winners won’t be those with the cleverest prompts—but those with:
Cheap power
Stable grids
Physical proximity to compute
Regulatory leverage
Just as highways favored logistics giants, AI will favor energy-rich regions and capital-heavy operators.
The Bypass Effect
The most damaging legacy of the interstate wasn’t congestion—it was irrelevance.
Places didn’t fail because they were bad.
They failed because the road stopped stopping there.
AI will do something similar.
Entire professions won’t disappear—they’ll be bypassed.
Human judgment won’t vanish—it’ll be routed around.
Institutions won’t collapse—they’ll be deprecated.
And no one will vote on it.
What We Forgot to Build Along the Way
The interstate system succeeded because it was:
Federally coordinated
Long-term funded
Publicly accountable (at least in theory)
AI lacks those guardrails.
There is no equivalent of:
Zoning for cognition
Labor off-ramps
Cultural preservation lanes
Speed limits for replacement
We built roads faster than we built communities around them.
We are doing the same with intelligence.
Conclusion: AI Isn’t the Bomb or the Dam—It’s the Road
The nuclear bomb terrified us into restraint.
The Hoover Dam unified us around stability.
The interstate system taught us how progress can feel liberating—and still quietly centralize power.
Artificial intelligence belongs in this third category.
It will not end the world.
It will not save it.
It will move everything faster—whether we’re ready or not.
And just like the highways, the most important question won’t be who builds it.
It will be: Who controls the exits—and who gets bypassed altogether.
