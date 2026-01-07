If the Hoover Dam was the last time America proved it could build something monumental together, the Interstate Highway System was the moment the country decided speed itself was a public good.

Highways weren’t just poured concrete and asphalt. They were a philosophy.

They assumed movement was freedom.

They assumed connectivity meant prosperity.

They assumed faster was better—and that everyone would benefit eventually.

Artificial intelligence is being sold to us with the same promise.

The Interstate Was Sold as Access, Not Power

President Dwight D. Eisenhower didn’t pitch the interstate system as a profit engine. It was framed as:

National defense

Economic mobility

Emergency evacuation

Civic unity

Anyone could get on the road.

Anyone could go somewhere else.

That framing mattered. The highways weren’t advertised as tools of dominance—they were tools of participation.

AI today is framed similarly:

“Democratized intelligence”

“Access for everyone”

“Lower barriers”

“Level playing fields”

But highways taught us something important.

Access is not the same as equality.

The Road Was Free. The Advantage Was Not.

The interstates flattened distance—but they did not flatten outcomes.

Yes, anyone could drive them.

But not everyone owned trucks.

Not everyone controlled logistics.

Not everyone could afford exits, frontage, or scale.

Corporations learned quickly:

Control the interchanges

Control distribution

Control timing

Control flow

Mom-and-pop shops thrived briefly—then disappeared.

The interstate didn’t kill Main Street overnight.

It bypassed it.

AI is following the same pattern.

AI Is the New Interstate—Models Are the Roads, Platforms Are the Interchanges

Think of large language models as highways:

Open

Widely accessible

Increasingly standardized

Now think of platforms as interchanges:

Where traffic is routed

Monetized

Prioritized

Slowed or accelerated

Most people will “use AI” the way most people used highways—as drivers, not owners.

The real power lies with those who:

Own compute

Control energy

Set tolls (subscriptions, APIs, gatekeeping)

Decide which traffic gets optimized

The interstate system created Amazon long before Amazon existed.

AI is doing the same—only faster.

Defense Framing Came First—Commerce Followed

Like AI, the interstate system began with a defense narrative.

Troop movement.

Evacuation routes.

Cold War readiness.

But within a generation, its true impact was economic:

Big-box retail

Just-in-time logistics

Suburban sprawl

Industrial consolidation

AI is being framed today as:

National security

Strategic competition

Technological leadership

But its lasting impact will likely be:

Labor restructuring

Market consolidation

Cognitive outsourcing

Attention routing

The military justification opens the door.

The market redesign walks through it.

What the Interstate Destroyed Quietly

Highways didn’t explode cities.

They hollowed them.

Downtowns lost foot traffic

Neighborhoods were split

Local economies were rerouted

Communities were sacrificed for throughput

All in the name of efficiency.

AI risks doing the same to:

Professions

Creative labor

Institutional memory

Human-scale decision-making

Not with malice—but with optimization.

The Myth of “Everyone Can Compete Now”

One of the most seductive arguments about AI mirrors early highway optimism:

“Now anyone can build anything.”

And for a moment, it’s true.

Just like early trucking:

Small operators thrive

New routes open

Incumbents stumble

But then scale asserts itself.

The companies that win are not the smartest users—they are the ones who:

Operate 24/7

Consume the most energy

Integrate vertically

Own distribution

AI agents don’t sleep.

Highways don’t close.

Advantage accrues to whoever can run longest.

Energy Is the Hidden Toll Booth

The interstate system looked free—but it wasn’t.

Fuel costs mattered.

Vehicle ownership mattered.

Maintenance mattered.

AI has its own fuel:

Electricity

Cooling

Grid access

Energy reliability

This is where AI quietly becomes infrastructure politics again.

The winners won’t be those with the cleverest prompts—but those with:

Cheap power

Stable grids

Physical proximity to compute

Regulatory leverage

Just as highways favored logistics giants, AI will favor energy-rich regions and capital-heavy operators.

The Bypass Effect

The most damaging legacy of the interstate wasn’t congestion—it was irrelevance.

Places didn’t fail because they were bad.

They failed because the road stopped stopping there.

AI will do something similar.

Entire professions won’t disappear—they’ll be bypassed.

Human judgment won’t vanish—it’ll be routed around.

Institutions won’t collapse—they’ll be deprecated.

And no one will vote on it.

What We Forgot to Build Along the Way

The interstate system succeeded because it was:

Federally coordinated

Long-term funded

Publicly accountable (at least in theory)

AI lacks those guardrails.

There is no equivalent of:

Zoning for cognition

Labor off-ramps

Cultural preservation lanes

Speed limits for replacement

We built roads faster than we built communities around them.

We are doing the same with intelligence.

Conclusion: AI Isn’t the Bomb or the Dam—It’s the Road

The nuclear bomb terrified us into restraint.

The Hoover Dam unified us around stability.

The interstate system taught us how progress can feel liberating—and still quietly centralize power.

Artificial intelligence belongs in this third category.

It will not end the world.

It will not save it.

It will move everything faster—whether we’re ready or not.

And just like the highways, the most important question won’t be who builds it.

It will be: Who controls the exits—and who gets bypassed altogether.

