Every city has a moment when its policies and politics converge into something larger than themselves — when local government stops simply managing the day-to-day and begins performing a philosophy.

For the City of Moorhead, Minnesota, that moment came not during a flood, a housing boom, or a new development project — but during a school tax referendum.

On the surface, it looked routine. A campaign called Vote Yes Moorhead emerged to support a levy for the Moorhead Area Public Schools. The district’s official messaging — “Smart Savings = Strong Schools” — was clean, civic, and positive. Flyers, social media posts, and interviews all struck the same chords of responsibility and pride.

But beneath that glossy veneer, the campaign revealed something far deeper: the way the ESG philosophy — Environmental, Social, and Governance — has quietly migrated from the world of corporate sustainability into the realm of public governance.

Moorhead has spent years aligning itself with ESG values. The city council declared a Climate Emergency Resolution and joined Minnesota’s GreenStep Cities program, designed to advance local sustainability through measurable energy and environmental goals. The school district installed solar panels, added electric buses, and publicly celebrated its role in building a “cleaner future.”

On paper, it’s an ESG success story — a small Midwest city stepping into the global climate movement.

But ESG, when applied to government, doesn’t always work the way it does in the private sector. In business, ESG is an external audit — a framework meant to ensure accountability to stakeholders and the public.

In governance, those lines blur. The regulator becomes the advocate. The communicator becomes the campaigner. The mission of education becomes indistinguishable from the language of persuasion.

The Public Face of ESG: Virtue and Visibility

The Moorhead School District’s messaging perfectly mirrors the language of ESG marketing.

“Smart Savings,” “Invest in the Future,” “Building Sustainable Communities” — these are not merely slogans. They are moral cues, signaling virtue through the vocabulary of progress.

The district’s website, Vote152.org, contains a line intended to shield it from legal scrutiny:

“Prepared and paid for by Moorhead Area Public Schools (1313 30th Ave. S., Moorhead, MN 56560). This information is not distributed on behalf of any candidate or ballot question.”

It’s a single sentence meant to establish neutrality. But neutrality is not the same as transparency.

Every visual, paragraph, and graphic on the site carries one implicit directive — vote yes.

This is the modern form of institutional gaslighting: presenting advocacy as education, persuasion as neutrality, and emotion as information. It’s how public institutions have learned to speak in the ESG era — through branding rather than debate.

When a student turns in a math assignment without showing their work, they fail. When administrators do it, it’s called messaging strategy.

The City of Moorhead is actively using children to pursue ESG Funds as a way to transition the city off legacy fuels and free market principles into a government managed marketplace.

The ESG Inversion: When Governance Becomes Marketing

In traditional ESG models, Governance is the safeguard — the part that ensures transparency, oversight, and accountability. But in Moorhead’s case, governance isn’t the guardrail; it’s the vehicle.

Instead of treating communications as a byproduct of decision-making, the district treats communication itself as the decision.

That is what ESG looks like when it turns inward — when the government begins to market its own virtue.

To understand this inversion, we can break it down the same way investors evaluate ESG portfolios: by examining the E, S, and G dimensions themselves.

E — Environmental

The school district has installed solar panels and secured a $1.2 million grant for electric buses, presenting both as cost-saving innovations.

These programs are funded through a mix of federal energy transition grants, state subsidies, and local matching funds — a familiar public-private structure.

What’s rarely explained to taxpayers is that every “green” installation also generates measurable ESG data — metrics of kilowatt-hours saved, emissions reduced, and “sustainability impact.” Those metrics are then used to qualify for further funding and to justify future levies.

It’s a feedback economy: the more the city invests in ESG infrastructure, the more it can report progress — and the more funding it can attract.

That feedback loop doesn’t just measure environmental performance. It monetizes compliance.

S — Social

The social dimension is where Moorhead’s campaign turns overtly emotional.

Children appear at the center of every visual — smiling, holding signs, or giving thumbs-up gestures beside “Vote Yes” language.

It’s an effective form of nonverbal persuasion. Children communicate innocence and optimism. Their presence reframes the issue from taxation to morality.

But it also raises serious ethical and legal questions:

Were parents fully informed that their children’s likenesses would appear in politically aligned materials?

Who owns those images now — the school district, the nonprofit advocacy group, or Meta/Facebook, whose terms of service allow reuse for ad targeting and AI training?

What happens when those images become part of the digital data economy — tagged, indexed, and categorized by algorithms trained to identify “political sentiment” and “brand engagement”?

In effect, Moorhead’s media strategy has outsourced control of student identities to a private, for-profit technology company.

What began as a civic engagement campaign now operates as a global data exchange — and in that system, the children aren’t protected. They’re the product.

This is the first generation of students to have their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) used for political marketing.

In college sports, NIL usage is now monetized. In Moorhead’s schools, it’s donated — by adults, without consent, for free.

G — Governance

Governance is supposed to be the “hard G” — the structure that enforces ethical conduct.

Instead, in Moorhead, it’s the softest one of all.

Superintendent Brandon Lunak publicly endorsed the “Vote Yes” campaign and donated $200 to its GoFundMe, representing roughly 13 percent of the campaign’s total fundraising. He also oversaw the district communications that helped elevate that same message.

School board members and staff “liked” and shared posts advocating for the referendum — sometimes using personal accounts, sometimes official ones. Those digital fingerprints blur the boundary between personal opinion and institutional influence.

Meanwhile, the Vote Yes Moorhead group, described as “grassroots,” is not a registered nonprofit or political committee. It collects funds, produces materials, and conducts advocacy without the same disclosures required of formal campaigns.

That combination — administrative involvement, informal NGO structure, and emotional messaging — produces a perfect accountability vacuum.

And in that vacuum, ESG becomes less about ethics and more about optics.

Moorhead School District employees are actively running a political campaign using children to help try and eliminate fossil fuels and the legacy energy industry.

The Emotional Economy of Governance

The essence of ESG inversion is emotional substitution.

Citizens are no longer asked to evaluate policies; they’re asked to feel them.

Tax decisions become moral tests. Financial prudence becomes emotional loyalty.

This is how institutional gaslighting works — it replaces understanding with feeling, dissent with guilt.

When a district declares that “investing in our schools is an important community decision,” it sounds neutral. But it frames the outcome — a “Yes” vote — as the virtuous path before the decision is even made.

Emotion replaces economics. Duty replaces debate.

That’s not education; that’s marketing.

The campaign’s use of nonverbal persuasion is unmistakable. In this flyer, a child gives a “thumbs-up” — a subtle visual cue that functions as a gray-area “yes” vote for readers scanning the layout from left to right, top to bottom. The image doesn’t need a slogan; the gesture delivers it.

The NGO Illusion: Grassroots from the Top Down

To justify neutrality under Minnesota campaign law, school districts often rely on “community groups” to carry their message. But when those groups are created, endorsed, or staffed by district officials, they’re not grassroots — they’re institutional proxies.

In Moorhead, the district not only met with citizens to encourage advocacy but explicitly organized meetings to “identify cheerleaders” for the levy.

The result: an NGO that functions as a shadow communications arm, allowing the district to circumvent restrictions on advocacy while maintaining plausible deniability.

This model is spreading nationwide — from school levies to municipal bonds to renewable-energy referenda. It’s a new form of governance entrepreneurship, where administrators learn to behave like campaign managers, not civil servants.

After nearly a week on Facebook, the 6-of-the-7 likes are from people connected to Moorhead Schools. The other from a Fargo public schools employee.

The ESG Energy Pipeline

The environmental story behind all this deserves scrutiny because it’s not just about sustainability — it’s about capital flow.

Moorhead’s solar installations and electric-bus program plug directly into the state-federal ESG pipeline — a funding system that rewards local governments for demonstrating measurable progress toward decarbonization.

Each “green” upgrade produces a dataset — a quantifiable ESG metric. Those metrics flow upward through state energy offices and federal dashboards to demonstrate national progress on emission reductions.

But the local funding doesn’t end there.

Vendors use the data to market their technology (“As seen in Moorhead Public Schools”).

NGOs use the results to apply for new grants (“Community success stories”).

Administrators use them to justify levies (“We’re saving energy, not spending money”).

It’s a pump-and-dump economy for public virtue — local communities front the costs, private partners and state programs harvest the credit.

The term “pump and dump” is a market manipulation term for fraud, not a legitimate strategy for schools to use when seeking government contracts for a levy. Schools should focus on transparent and ethical marketing, which includes clear communication about the levy’s purpose and impact, and engaging with the community through methods like informational materials and public meetings. Misleading statements are a component of a “pump and dump” scheme and are not ethical or legal marketing tactics for a school levy, which is a public and legally regulated process.

When the “G” Turns Inward

The genius of ESG was supposed to be its tri-balance — that Environmental and Social values could only thrive under strong Governance.

But when the governance entity itself becomes the primary ESG actor, the accountability loop collapses.

There’s no external auditor. No board of shareholders. No incentive to disclose risk.

Instead, the same people who approve the spending also approve the story told about it.

It’s ESG without the “check.”

It’s sustainability as self-affirmation.

And it’s happening everywhere — from city councils to state universities, from health districts to school boards.

At its core, education is supposed to teach critical thinking. But campaigns like Vote Yes Moorhead teach something else entirely: how to participate emotionally in a narrative without evaluating it logically.

The district’s public relations function has replaced civic literacy with civic branding.

Students don’t learn to ask hard questions about taxation, governance, or trade-offs — they learn to repeat slogans that mirror adult talking points.

That’s the real ESG education happening behind the scenes: not Environmental, Social, and Governance, but Emotional, Symbolic, and Guided.

The Ethical Cost of “Smart Savings”

When Moorhead’s school district framed its levy as “Smart Savings,” it redefined fiscal responsibility as moral compliance.

Yet the real costs remain hidden:

Private-sector jobs at the old Sam’s Club site were replaced by government-funded positions.

Property-tax revenue now subsidizes public salaries rather than private enterprise.

The same building that once represented market competition now houses institutional monopoly.

That’s not smart savings; it’s semantic spending — shifting the language to make every outcome sound like progress.

The Broader Pattern: ESG as the New Bureaucracy

Moorhead is not unique. Across the U.S., municipalities have adopted ESG-flavored policy frameworks:

Sustainability coordinators are hired to track carbon data.

Public-private partnerships are formed to install green infrastructure.

Educational institutions are used as testbeds for “community buy-in.”

Each step is small, defensible, and even well-intentioned. But together, they create a new bureaucracy — one that trades in metrics rather than merit, optics rather than outcomes.

The ESG movement began as a tool for accountability. In governance, it risks becoming a tool for self-justification.

The Real Political Agenda

The local campaign may look like a school funding issue, but it aligns seamlessly with broader state and federal objectives:

The carbon-free school district model , promoted through the Department of Energy.

The climate emergency resolutions adopted by Minnesota cities.

The Zero-Energy Schools accelerator program, which channels federal dollars through educational institutions to meet decarbonization benchmarks.

The school levy isn’t just about keeping the lights on — it’s about who controls the narrative of energy, progress, and morality.

The real transition underway isn’t technological; it’s linguistic.

The word “transition” implies balance — going from one thing to another. But in practice, it’s become a euphemism for replacement: replacing the free market with managed markets, replacing civic debate with managed messaging, and replacing governance with marketing.

Governance & Oversight By Appearance Only: Moorhead’s School Board has the authority to stop or question the district’s campaign tactics. So far, they haven’t. The board’s role raises the question: when does silence become enablement and/or approval?

Moorhead’s ESG Moment

This is Moorhead’s ESG moment — not because it’s saving energy or adding electric buses, but because it perfectly encapsulates what happens when ESG becomes the organizing philosophy of governance.

Environmental virtue becomes a revenue strategy.

Social trust becomes a campaign tool.

Governance accountability becomes a branding exercise.

When those three fuse, the result is powerful, persuasive — and deeply unaccountable.

ESG was meant to measure progress.

But in the hands of institutions, it measures loyalty.

That’s why the Vote Yes Moorhead campaign matters far beyond Minnesota.

It’s a glimpse into the new civic operating system — where government no longer sells services, but sells stories.

The ESG Mascot Effect — From Greta to Governance

Every global movement needs a symbol, and ESG found its first in a child.

Greta Thunberg, standing alone outside the Swedish Parliament with a cardboard sign, became the face of a trillion-dollar transformation. Her story was pure, visual, and undeniable — a single image that turned climate policy into moral destiny.

Greta wasn’t the architect of ESG, but she became its emotional vector. She represented innocence, urgency, and generational morality — everything institutions and investors needed to justify action without debate.

From that moment forward, the ESG movement learned something essential:

Children make the perfect messengers for adult agendas.

They embody the future while being protected from its criticism. They make complex systems feel personal, and they transform contested policies into unquestionable imperatives.

That same rhetorical template now operates at the local level.

In Moorhead, children appear on banners, billboards, and social media posts — smiling beside slogans that translate complex fiscal mechanisms into moral signals. They aren’t arguing for policy; they’re performing virtue.

It’s not their fault. It’s the adults’ design.

Appointed leaders, consultants, and communications teams have learned to use the Greta Effect to usher in their own localized ESG narratives — “smart savings,” “community investment,” “climate action.” Each slogan pairs the same emotional cues with the same political outcomes: increased funding, expanded administrative reach, and moralized governance.

But this raises a question that no one inside the ESG establishment seems willing to ask:

When a child becomes the face of a government’s message, who’s truly speaking — and who’s being spoken through?

When Greta Thunberg challenged world leaders, she was framed as an activist speaking to power. But at the local level, the dynamic flips: children are used to speak for power. Their voices are edited, their images curated, their meaning repurposed.

This isn’t youth empowerment — it’s youth deployment.

And in Moorhead, that deployment now operates as a civic ritual. The child in the poster giving a thumbs-up isn’t just an image; it’s a strategy — the visual shorthand for a public already persuaded before it thinks.

If ESG began with Greta as the moral compass of the climate age, it now ends with countless smaller echoes — from corporate ads to city council campaigns — each featuring a child as the emissary of adult ambition.

It’s an evolution from conscience to choreography.

The ESG ideal of “leaving a better planet for our children” has quietly inverted into “using our children to build better optics for the planet.”

And that’s the ultimate warning buried inside Moorhead’s story:

The future isn’t being protected by our institutions — it’s being marketed by them.

Lighthouse Therapy, a Texas-based teletherapy vendor (Corpus Christi, ZIP 78418), featured Moorhead Superintendent Dr. Brandon Lunak on its Brighter Together podcast. Whether the district’s participation was formal, compensated, or vetted through legal and communications channels remains unclear.

When Governance Becomes the Brand

The promise of ESG was that it would align values with accountability. But when governments adopt it as identity rather than tool, ESG stops being an audit and becomes an aesthetic.

In that transformation lies the next frontier of civic journalism — and perhaps the greatest public-policy question of our time:

Who governs the governors when governance itself becomes the brand?

This is Part Six and final part in this ESG University series - parts Five, Four, Three, Two and One are below