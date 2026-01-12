If water rights taught us about scarcity, land mineral rights taught us something colder:

You can own the surface and still lose what matters underneath.

That lesson runs deep in American history—especially in places where farms, ranches, and towns discovered that prosperity could pass beneath their feet without ever stopping to ask permission.

Artificial intelligence is now creating a similar divide.

Not between humans and machines—but between users and owners, participants and extractors, those who live on the surface and those who control what lies below.

The Split Estate Was a Legal Innovation—with Human Consequences

In much of the United States, land ownership was quietly fractured by what lawyers call the split estate doctrine.

Surface rights belonged to one party.

Mineral rights belonged to another.

The logic was simple:

Minerals had national value

Extraction required expertise

Centralization made development “efficient”

The reality was anything but simple.

Farmers woke up to rigs.

Ranchers lost access roads.

Communities negotiated after decisions were already made.

Ownership existed—but authority did not.

AI is reproducing this pattern digitally.

You Use AI. Someone Else Owns What It Extracts.

Most people experience AI at the surface:

Writing

Design

Search

Assistance

Automation

But beneath that surface lies a deeper layer:

Training data

Behavioral signals

Feedback loops

Preference extraction

Cognitive modeling

Using AI is not neutral participation.

It is contribution.

Just as drilling extracts value from landowners’ subsurface, AI systems extract value from:

Human judgment

Cultural norms

Creative patterns

Decision-making habits

And like mineral rights, those extracted assets are rarely owned by the people who supplied them.

The Myth of Consent

Mineral development often relied on a technical truth:

The owner “agreed” to the lease.

But consent was shaped by:

Information asymmetry

Economic pressure

Legal complexity

Lack of alternatives

AI consent looks similar.

Terms of service are signed.

Permissions are granted.

Participation is “voluntary.”

But opting out increasingly means:

Economic disadvantage

Professional isolation

Reduced visibility

Lower competitiveness

That’s not free choice.

That’s structural pressure.

Extraction Is Invisible—Until It Isn’t

Oil wells don’t announce depletion.

Gas reservoirs don’t signal collapse.

Communities notice only when:

Wells decline

Water changes

Land subsides

Roads erode

AI extraction will follow the same arc.

The early phase feels helpful.

The middle phase feels indispensable.

The late phase feels irreversible.

By the time society asks what was taken, the value will already be booked elsewhere.

Royalties Without Representation

Mineral rights regimes created winners:

Leaseholders

Operators

Midstream owners

Financial backers

Surface owners received:

Royalties (sometimes)

Disruptions (always)

Limited leverage

AI is creating a new version of this imbalance.

A handful of platforms collect:

Compounding advantage

Behavioral insight

Market leverage

Structural dominance

Users receive:

Convenience

Productivity boosts

Short-term gains

But no equity stake in the system they’re helping to train.

That is not democratization.

That is digital tenancy.

Who Is the Landman in the AI Era?

In mineral development, the landman sits at the intersection of law, persuasion, and power—securing access before value is widely understood.

In AI, that role is played by:

Platform designers

Data aggregators

API gatekeepers

Infrastructure brokers

They don’t knock on doors.

They embed terms.

They move faster than regulation.

By the time the public notices, the leases are already signed.

Surface Damage, Cognitive Edition

Mineral extraction left visible scars:

Flaring

Spills

Noise

Fragmented land

AI’s surface damage is subtler:

Skill atrophy

Judgment outsourcing

Creative homogenization

Decision deferral

No explosion.

No lawsuit headline.

Just gradual dependence.

And just like mineral extraction, cleanup is rarely priced into the original deal.

The Permanence Problem

Minerals, once extracted, do not return.

Neither does cognitive infrastructure.

Once institutions rely on AI for:

Hiring

Policy modeling

Risk assessment

Content moderation

Strategy

They don’t revert.

The system becomes path-dependent.

And path dependence is power.

The Old Lesson We Keep Relearning

Mineral rights taught us that:

Ownership can be fragmented

Value can be extracted without control

Legal frameworks often lag reality

By the time harm is visible, leverage is gone

AI is repeating that lesson—at the level of intelligence itself.

Not through malice.

Through momentum.

Conclusion: We Are Standing on an Intelligence Field We Don’t Own

Artificial intelligence is not just a tool layered onto society.

It is becoming a subsurface resource—quietly leased, rapidly developed, and unevenly monetized.

Most people will live on the surface.

A few will control what’s underneath.

And just like landowners who once thought they owned everything beneath their feet, society may soon realize that intelligence—like oil, water, and power—was never neutral once it became valuable.

The question now is not whether AI will extract value.

It already is.

The question is whether we recognize the split estate before the wells are drilled dry.

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 35 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies. Spiess is currently the host of several newsmagazine programs that air across a 22 radio stations and podcasts worldwide through podcast platforms, as well as a combined Substack and social media audience of over 500K followers. Connect with Spiess on LinkedIn or Follow his personal professional site Spiess On Earth

