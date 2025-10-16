Every public institution claims to value transparency. It’s printed in mission statements, woven into press releases, and invoked during every levy season.

But transparency isn’t what an organization says — it’s what it shows.

In Moorhead, the “Smart Savings = Strong Schools” campaign didn’t show its work. The district’s email blasts and social media posts read like newsletters but operated like marketing collateral. Every message carried the tone of civic duty without the accountability of campaign law.

There were no disclaimers. No financial disclosures. No record of which communications staff or contractors approved the content.

It was public relations dressed as public service — a communications ecosystem that answered no one because it belonged to everyone.

And just for a moment, imagine if a student turned in a math assignment without showing their work. They’d lose points for skipping the process — for failing to prove how they reached their conclusion. Yet when administrators do the same with taxpayer money, they call it efficiency. That’s not leadership. It’s professional pandering and lazy accounting, wrapped in the language of civic virtue.

The Birth of a Parallel Platform

In August 2025, as early voting approached, a new website appeared: Vote152.org.

At first glance, it looked like a neutral informational page. Its tone was civic, its layout simple — orange banners, local photos, and bold-font slogans about “community” and “safety.” But a closer look revealed that the site wasn’t hosted on the official Moorhead Public Schools domain.

Instead, it was a privately registered .org, linked to a campaign committee and promoted through the district’s own channels.

That’s where the accountability line dissolves. By directing parents from a taxpayer-funded email list to a third-party advocacy site, the district created a shadow infrastructure of influence — one step removed from campaign law, yet powered by public resources.

The school didn’t have to “endorse” a political position. It simply handed off the audience.

The Third-Party Amplifier

Within weeks of Vote152.org’s launch, WDAY News, KVRR News and others published a feature story about the campaign — framing it as a community information effort. The report echoed the site’s language almost verbatim, calling the referendum “an investment in strong schools.”

At no point did the story clarify that the source material came from a campaign website, not a government notice. The district’s own communications staff then shared the KVRR article on official social channels, giving it the aura of independent validation.

It was a textbook example of media laundering — using third-party coverage to reintroduce campaign talking points as news.

In modern politics, this is a familiar tactic. In local governance, it’s devastating. It creates the impression of consensus where none has been tested, and transforms scrutiny into amplification.

The Moorhead School district is actively involved in a “Media Laundering” campaign in Moorhead, MN.

The messaging web didn’t stop at television. Around the same time, a podcast produced by Lighthouse Therapy, a telehealth and speech-language company based in Texas, featured an episode spotlighting Moorhead’s “community connection.”

Lighthouse Therapy isn’t a media outlet. Its host isn’t a journalist bound by editorial ethics or transparency rules. The podcast is run by the company’s founder and staff — professionals in therapy and education services, not trained reporters.

That distinction matters. When a private business interviews a public institution it may one day contract with, or is currently contracting with, the conversation isn’t journalism — it’s relationship marketing.

The Lighthouse episode sounded less like a report and more like a testimonial. It highlighted the district’s “innovation” and “student focus,” echoing the same emotional language found in the “Smart Savings” campaign. The superintendent and communications staff were presented as visionary partners, not as accountable officials.

There were no questions about financial oversight, consent forms, or the ethics of taxpayer-funded advocacy. Only praise and affirmation.

What aired wasn’t media coverage — it was a sales call in podcast form. And when the district later cited the episode as an example of “community recognition,” it turned marketing into evidence of legitimacy.

Lighthouse Therapy, a Texas-based teletherapy vendor (Corpus Christi, ZIP 78418), featured Moorhead Superintendent Dr. Brandon Lunak on its Brighter Together podcast. Whether the district’s participation was formal, compensated, or vetted through legal and communications channels remains unclear.

When “Media” Becomes Marketing

What happened with Lighthouse Therapy isn’t an anomaly — it’s part of a larger trend.

Across the nonprofit and education landscape, NGOs, foundations, and public institutions are producing podcasts and digital “storytelling platforms” that resemble journalism but function as business development tools.

Guests are often clients, donors, or potential partners. Questions are scripted for agreement, not accountability.

No corrections policies. No editorial independence. No disclosures of financial relationships.

The result is a taxpayer-subsidized content ecosystem where public and nonprofit organizations promote one another under the banner of “community storytelling.”

In Moorhead’s case, that dynamic becomes even more troubling. One participant — the school district — is funded by taxpayers. The other — Lighthouse Therapy — benefits from nonprofit exemptions and telehealth tax incentives.

Together, they produce content that competes directly with local journalists and independent media, without playing by the same rules of transparency, sourcing, or access.

Meanwhile, actual reporters and community advocates — people trying to ask hard questions about budgets or consent — can’t get a return call.

That’s not community engagement. It’s monopolized storytelling, paid for with public dollars.

The campaign’s use of nonverbal persuasion is unmistakable. In this flyer, a child gives a “thumbs-up” — a subtle visual cue that functions as a gray-area “yes” vote for readers scanning the layout from left to right, top to bottom. The image doesn’t need a slogan; the gesture delivers it.

The Language of Legitimacy

Every press release, email, and interview shared a curious linguistic pattern.

Words like investment, safety, connection, students, and community appeared in nearly every sentence.

Absent were words like debt, bond, cost, or tax.

This isn’t coincidence — it’s design. Cognitive research in political communication shows that moral language outperforms numerical language in persuasion. When an organization uses words of care rather than cost, the listener’s analytical brain disengages and the emotional brain takes over.

That’s what made the “Smart Savings” campaign so effective. It sounded like prudence, but it worked like emotion.

And when voters feel instead of think, accountability shifts from what’s true to what feels right.

The Legal Paper Trail

If anyone wonders how journalists, lawyers, or the public would frame this story, the place to start is simple: public records.

The foundation of accountability isn’t speculation — it’s documentation. Minnesota’s public data statutes make clear that communications involving public officials, taxpayer-funded staff time, or school facilities used for advocacy are public records.

The paper trail is supposed to speak for itself.

So far, it hasn’t.

When reporters and citizens asked for meeting notes, communications logs, and authorization forms tied to the “Smart Savings” campaign, they received little more than boilerplate statements and form responses. Requests were redirected. Questions were reframed as misunderstandings.

But the law doesn’t hinge on interpretation — it hinges on evidence.

Who approved the messaging?

Was the use of Constant Contact’s parental email database cleared for political content?

Were parental consent forms signed for the minors featured in campaign materials?

Were public employees producing, posting, or distributing advocacy media during work hours?

And did any legal counsel review Vote152.org before the district promoted it?

These aren’t rhetorical traps — they’re the heart of transparency.

If the records exist, they will clarify the intent. If they don’t, they reveal something more troubling: that the public institution charged with teaching civic responsibility may not be practicing it.

Public communication isn’t a right of office — it’s a regulated privilege. When schools speak with the authority of government, every press release and promotional email becomes part of the public trust. That trust deserves more than slogans. It deserves signatures, timestamps, and open access.

Educating or Advocating?

The law draws a simple line: schools may educate the public about upcoming referenda, but they may not advocate for a particular outcome.

Yet the district’s own words — “Vote Yes,” “Make Your Voice Heard,” “Smart Savings = Strong Schools” — are not educational. They are imperatives.

In one email, the message reads: “Investing in our schools is an important community decision.” That phrase may sound neutral, but it presupposes that voting in favor of the levy is the virtuous act. The choice has been moralized before it’s even presented.

This is how institutional gaslighting works — it turns independent thought into guilt and reframes emotional agreement as civic duty. The financial decision is no longer grounded in a family’s economics, but in engineered emotion.

That is the precise rhetorical pivot from education to persuasion — the one place public institutions are never supposed to tread.

At the bottom of Vote152.org, in small print, sits a single line meant to neutralize every accusation of advocacy:

“Prepared and paid for by Moorhead Area Public Schools (1313 30th Ave. S. Moorhead, MN 56560). This information is not distributed on behalf of any candidate or ballot question.”

On its face, it reads like compliance. In practice, it reads like contradiction.

Every headline, paragraph, and graphic on that site points toward one conclusion — vote yes. The slogans aren’t educational; they’re emotional. The calls to action aren’t civic reminders; they’re campaign imperatives.

If it walks like a campaign and emails like a campaign, the legal disclaimer doesn’t make it less of one. It just makes it self-aware.

That single sentence is bureaucratic camouflage — drafted not to clarify, but to protect. It allows administrators to project neutrality while advancing an outcome, and it teaches the public that words can erase intent.

Yet that same disclaimer exposes something deeper about the use of public money. It raises an unavoidable question:

If Vote152.org isn’t connected to the upcoming levy, then what is it for?

Why build an entire website, hire designers, write talking points, and time a communications rollout to coincide with early voting — if not to influence the vote?

Either the campaign is directly tied to the ballot, or it’s a taxpayer-funded public-relations exercise with no legitimate educational purpose. Both explanations are equally damning.

Not to mention, the local press has already confirmed their intentions multiple times.

In a July 2025 article, The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead reported that “Moorhead school leaders [tapped] community members to advocate for referendum vote.” The district, according to the piece, held virtual meetings to “identify advocates” for the fall levy.

That language leaves no room for ambiguity — this wasn’t civic education, it was campaign coordination.

When a public school system begins recruiting political advocates under the guise of community engagement, it moves from informing to influencing. The district wasn’t providing balanced information about a ballot measure; it was building a political machine to ensure a specific outcome.

Because at that point, the issue isn’t just the message — it’s the enablers: the attorneys who approved the language, the administrators who greenlit the expenditure, and the consultants who built a campaign pretending not to be one.

These are the people charged with accountability — and yet they’ve become its architects of avoidance.

When the law is used not to uphold public trust but to sanitize manipulation, the system isn’t transparent. It’s theatrical.

The result isn’t governance; it’s choreography — a performance where compliance replaces integrity.

Governance & Oversight By Appearance Only: The faces of accountability — or what’s left of it - Moorhead’s School Board has the authority to stop or question the district’s campaign tactics. So far, they haven’t. The board’s role raises the question: when does silence become enablement and/or approval?

Public Relations as a Governance Model

The most striking evolution in Moorhead’s levy campaign is not technological but philosophical.

Instead of treating communications as a byproduct of governance, the district has treated governance itself as a form of communication.

Decisions are framed, not explained. Dissent is branded, not answered. Transparency becomes a slogan instead of a practice.

This is the Accountability Mirage — where open government looks identical to good marketing because the metrics of success have been inverted. The goal is no longer to inform, but to perform.

Beneath that performance sits the Moorhead School Board — the elected body charged with oversight, financial stewardship, and public trust. In principle, they exist to question, verify, and approve. In practice, their silence has functioned as consent.

Each smiling portrait on the district’s “Meet the School Board” page represents more than local service; it represents a chain of accountability that has quietly dissolved into a chain of enablement.

The board’s duty is to guard the line between education and advocacy, but their inaction has blurred it beyond recognition.

When governance becomes branding, oversight becomes audience participation. The board’s role shifts from watchdog to witness — nodding along while the institution narrates its own virtue.

Despite its polished branding and district-aligned messaging, Vote Yes Moorhead is not a registered nonprofit organization under Minnesota law. It exists in a kind of civic no-man’s-land — a campaign group that collects money, conducts outreach, and coordinates with a public institution, yet without any of the transparency, documentation, or disclosure requirements imposed on formal political or charitable entities.

That distinction isn’t academic. It’s the difference between regulated advocacy and organized influence.

By remaining unofficial, the group effectively avoids the public checks that define legitimate civic engagement:

No board of directors — meaning no fiduciary oversight or internal accountability.

No IRS or state filings — meaning no public access to donor lists, fundraising totals, or expenditures.

No legal compliance reviews — meaning no campaign-finance scrutiny, despite clear political activity.

Together, those omissions create a perfect conduit for outsourced advocacy — the district’s campaign infrastructure operating under the guise of community enthusiasm.

The group’s leadership — Katherine Halvorson, Steve Schaefer, and Ted Horan — have been repeatedly named in district-approved materials, quoted by local media, and referenced in official communications as community partners. That linkage gives the district plausible deniability while allowing its message to echo through supposedly “independent” voices.

It’s not grassroots. It’s institutional astroturf — a civic mirage where advocacy masquerades as information and accountability dissolves into applause.

Superintendent Brandon Lunak both endorsed and financed the Vote Yes Moorhead effort — donating $200 , or nearly 13% of the group’s total fundraising, to a campaign he helped designate as an “official” district advocate.

The façade of separation between the district and its surrogates collapses with a single donation.

The façade of separation between the district and its surrogates collapses with a single donation.

The Vote Yes Moorhead GoFundMe page lists Brandon Lunak, the sitting superintendent of Moorhead Area Public Schools, as one of its donors — contributing $200 to the campaign.

It’s a small sum with large implications. The head of a taxpayer-funded institution personally contributed to a private campaign designed to influence taxpayers to increase that institution’s funding.

Whether or not it violates campaign law, it violates something deeper — the public trust. The same official responsible for maintaining neutrality on ballot issues is financially fueling an effort to persuade voters toward a specific outcome.

This is no longer about semantics between “education” and “advocacy.” It’s about alignment — a coordinated ecosystem of influence, where the line between governance and promotion no longer exists.

The Cost of the Story

Every time a district channels its resources into controlling a narrative, something else is deferred — teacher pay raises, classroom technology, or special education staffing.

Public relations consumes money and time precisely because it is built to shield decision-makers from friction. It smooths the public record, preemptively edits the conversation, and renders opposition irrational.

That is the hidden cost of “Smart Savings.” It’s not measured in dollars, but in distance between leadership and accountability.

To this day, key questions remain:

Did Moorhead Public Schools use public funds or staff time to support Vote152.org or its messaging?

Were any communications materials reviewed or approved by legal counsel for compliance with campaign restrictions?

Was written parental consent obtained for the minors featured in marketing photos and videos?

How much taxpayer money was spent on communications consultants, video production, or paid digital promotion tied to the levy?

Has any money been spent on advertising the Vote on social media? Or are any employees posting on social media during work hours how to vote?

And, most simply: Who owns the narrative — the district or the community that pays for it?

Until those questions are answered with documents, not statements, the district’s transparency is rhetorical, not operational.

The story of Moorhead’s levy campaign is not about a single vote or a single website. It’s about a system that has substituted messaging for meaning.

By merging public communication with private marketing, the district blurred its most sacred boundary — the one between education and persuasion.

Accountability isn’t an act of compliance. It’s an act of humility — the willingness to let facts speak louder than slogans.

In Moorhead, that humility has been replaced by brand management.

And as long as schools measure trust by engagement metrics and transparency by click rates, the public will continue mistaking access for honesty — and marketing for democracy.



