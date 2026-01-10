If electricity taught America how to manage invisible dependence, water rights taught it something even harder:

Scarcity doesn’t announce itself.

It creeps.

I kept thinking back to the desert again—because nothing reveals power like water. Not when it’s abundant, but when it isn’t. Long before the first server farm stressed a grid, farmers were already living inside a system where access mattered more than existence.

Water didn’t need to be invented.

It needed to be allocated.

Artificial intelligence is entering that same phase.

Water Was Never About Nature—It Was About Permission

The American West didn’t ask whether water existed. It asked who could use it.

Out of that question came doctrines, compacts, and hierarchies—most famously prior appropriation doctrine: first in time, first in right.

You didn’t need the most land.

You needed the earliest claim.

That rule shaped everything:

Agriculture

Cities

Power generation

Regional politics

AI is beginning to mirror this logic.

Not everyone who wants intelligence will get the same quality of it. The advantage will accrue to those who claimed compute, data, energy contracts, and platforms first—not necessarily those who use it best.

Irrigation Was the Real Innovation

Water rights alone didn’t transform the West.

Irrigation did.

Canals, ditches, gates, and schedules turned water from a natural resource into a managed system. Once that happened, water stopped being neutral.

Someone decided:

When it flowed

Where it went

Who got cut off during drought

Which crops survived

AI today isn’t constrained by intelligence—it’s constrained by distribution systems:

APIs

Platforms

Access tiers

Pricing models

Energy allocation

Models are the water.

Platforms are the canals.

Policy is the gatekeeper.

The Illusion of Abundance

For decades, the American West lived inside a myth: there was enough water for everyone.

The math worked—until it didn’t.

Rivers were over-allocated. Reservoirs were drawn down. Drought exposed assumptions that had been buried under growth.

AI is living in its own abundance myth.

Right now, intelligence feels cheap:

Models are everywhere

Tools are accessible

Agents proliferate

But abundance masks dependency.

As usage scales, tradeoffs emerge:

Latency vs. cost

Quality vs. access

Public good vs. private priority

Just like water, AI will force choices long after the optimism fades.

When Rights Become Power

Water rights didn’t just protect access—they became assets.

They could be:

Traded

Leveraged

Withheld

Weaponized in negotiations

Entire communities thrived or withered based on who controlled upstream flows—often decided generations earlier.

AI will follow the same arc.

Early control over:

Foundational models

Proprietary datasets

Compute corridors

Energy-intensive inference

…will harden into structural power.

By the time scarcity is visible, the hierarchy will already be legal, contractual, and normalized.

Irrigation teaches a brutal lesson: harm happens downstream.

A decision upstream looks rational:

One more diversion

One more crop

One more season

Downstream, rivers shrink.

Ecosystems collapse.

Communities argue over blame.

AI’s downstream effects will look similar:

Professions hollowed

Trust eroded

Cultural memory thinned

Decision-making outsourced

Each use case seems harmless.

The cumulative impact is not.

The Myth of Equal Access

Water law was never about fairness—it was about order.

Over time, society layered in protections:

Minimum flows

Environmental impact

Tribal rights

Interstate compacts

Those protections arrived late—after damage.

AI currently has none of that structure.

There is no equivalent of:

Minimum cognitive flows

Protected human decision zones

Cultural preservation rights

Downstream impact assessments

We are allocating intelligence before deciding what must be protected from it.

Drought Is the Moment of Truth

In water systems, drought reveals reality.

Contracts get tested.

Priorities surface.

Someone gets shut off.

AI’s drought moment will not be a lack of models—it will be a lack of:

Energy

Trust

Human relevance

Institutional legitimacy

When systems strain, who gets priority?

Hospitals? Governments? Corporations? Individuals?

Markets answer that question one way.

Societies often answer it another.

The conflict hasn’t started yet—but it’s coming.

The Forgotten Lesson of Irrigation

Irrigation succeeded only when communities agreed on restraint.

Watermasters mattered.

Rules mattered.

Enforcement mattered.

Unchecked diversion destroyed basins.

AI has no watermaster.

It has accelerators.

And acceleration without stewardship always ends the same way.

Intelligence Is Becoming a Resource—Without Resource Ethics

Water taught us that:

Scarcity creates hierarchy

Infrastructure embeds power

Early claims echo for generations

Artificial intelligence is crossing that threshold now.

It is no longer just a tool.

It is a resource being allocated in real time—quietly, contract by contract, watt by watt.

The most dangerous myth isn’t that AI is uncontrollable.

It’s that access alone equals fairness.

Because in every irrigation system ever built, the real power belonged not to those who needed the water—

—but to those who controlled the gates.

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 35 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies. Spiess is currently the host of several newsmagazine programs that air across a 22 radio stations and podcasts worldwide through podcast platforms, as well as a combined Substack and social media audience of over 500K followers. Connect with Spiess on LinkedIn or Follow his personal professional site Spiess On Earth

ESG University republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK