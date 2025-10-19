Every institution claims to protect children. It’s a promise so universal that questioning it feels heretical. But in Moorhead, that promise has been quietly repurposed — not as a mission, but as a marketing strategy.

The district’s “Smart Savings = Strong Schools” campaign uses children as visual shorthand for virtue. Their faces, their smiles, their innocence — these are not educational materials. They’re emotional assets.

They appear in email headers, social media videos, and glossy mailers. They’re shown high-fiving teachers, painting in classrooms, and giving thumbs-up beside slogans that read like campaign buttons. The effect is deliberate: when people see a child’s joy, they lower their guard.

These aren’t just photos; they’re persuasion tools wrapped in purity.

The Silent YES Vote

One image from the district’s promotional material captures this perfectly — a young student giving a “thumbs-up,” the universal symbol for yes. To the casual reader, it’s a cheerful photo. But in the semiotics of marketing, that gesture becomes subliminal messaging. In a campaign context, it translates to endorsement — a visual “Vote Yes” for those who read from left to right, top to bottom.

It’s nonverbal gaslighting — where suggestion replaces statement and feeling replaces fact.

The campaign’s use of nonverbal persuasion is unmistakable. In this flyer, a child gives a “thumbs-up” — a subtle visual cue that functions as a gray-area “yes” vote for readers scanning the layout from left to right, top to bottom. The image doesn’t need a slogan; the gesture delivers it.

The NIL Paradox

Across the country, high school athletes can now profit from their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL). Minnesota is among the states where this right has been recognized. The logic is straightforward: if your likeness generates value, you’re entitled to compensation.

But that logic stops cold at the schoolhouse door.

The same system that forbids athletes from being exploited for profit turns around and features elementary school students in publicly funded marketing campaigns — without compensation, consent, or even acknowledgment.

If NIL applies to athletes, why not to these children?

Because in this system, the rules shift with the profit motive.

In NIL, the student profits.

In public education marketing, the institution and the administration profits — through levies, grants, or political capital.

But wait, there’s more ESG logic to consider.

When children’s images appear on Facebook and Instagram with campaign slogans, those posts generate engagement metrics — likes, shares, sentiment scores — that are monetized by both the platform and the public entity running the ads. That’s measurable value. That’s commerce. And it’s happening under the banner of “education.”

The Unseen Economy of Consent

It’s unclear whether the parents of the featured children ever gave informed consent for their children’s images to be used this way.

Were they told the photos would appear in political messaging?

Were they aware that those images would be posted on platforms that collect biometric and facial-recognition data?

If not, then Moorhead Area Public Schools has effectively outsourced student likeness rights to Meta, a private corporation with global reach and advertising intent.

What began as a local levy campaign has quietly evolved into a global data exchange — one in which students’ identities circulate as free content in a profit-driven ecosystem.

The district calls it engagement.

The marketing world calls it inventory.

And in that equation, the children aren’t protected — they’re the product.

After nearly a week on Facebook, the 6-of-the-7 likes are from people connected to Moorhead Schools. The other from a Fargo public schools employee.

Strategic Self-Preservation

Strip away the emotional veneer and the real incentive becomes clear.

This campaign isn’t just about “Smart Savings.” It’s about Smart Survival.

Behind every smiling student is an administrative apparatus hungry for validation and revenue. A small circle of officials and communications consultants — fewer than ten, perhaps — has mobilized taxpayer resources, institutional trust, and the emotional labor of children to achieve one goal: to prove competence to the board and justify a raise.

Every dollar of public relations effort doubles as résumé material.

Every “yes” vote is a performance review.

Every parent persuaded becomes another data point of success.

The children don’t get raises.

The teachers don’t get bonuses.

But the administrators who engineered the campaign will — in contracts, prestige, and job security.

It’s not Smart Savings.

It’s Strategic Self-Preservation — the weaponization of empathy for administrative advancement.

The Emotional Economy

All of this — the children’s faces, the climate language, the “community investment” rhetoric — is part of a broader phenomenon: America’s emerging emotional economy.

In this new marketplace, institutions trade not in goods or services, but in feelings — urgency, virtue, fear, guilt.

These emotions are harvested, branded, and sold back to the public as civic duty.

Moorhead’s campaign is a microcosm of that model: a small group of professionals in a room converting public trust, moral language, and childlike imagery into currency — all to maintain a system that rewards itself for the illusion of saving.

It’s not education.

It’s not advocacy.

It’s theater — financed by faith and fueled by faces too young to know they’re in the script.

