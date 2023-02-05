Paramount Releases 2021-2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report
Focus on three focus areas: On-Screen Content & Social Impact; Workforce & Culture; and Sustainable Production & Operations.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) released its third annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report with the goal of advancing the company’s ESG strategy and highlighting its progress on its goals in three focus areas: On-Screen Content & Social Impact; Workforce & Culture; and Sustainable Production & Operations.
“From escalating public …