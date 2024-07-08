Panama Canal Traffic to Increase as Drought Conditions Ease
Water levels at Gatún Lake, which supplies the water used to operate the canal’s locks, were the lowest since at least 1965.
The Panama Canal Authority (APC) announced this month that it will increase the number of daily booking slots for vessels transiting the Panama Canal to 35 in August, easing rules that restricted shipping traffic through the narrow waterway since last year. The APC increased booking slots following higher rainfall at Gatún Lake, increasing Neopanamax cr…