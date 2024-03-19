Pace of Political Ad Spend Slips Behind 2020, as Senate Races are Starting to Heat Up
AdImpact says there has been $48.3 million in ad spending in the Ohio primary, mainly by the three GOP contenders.
Political pros say it is the proverbial quiet before the advertising storm. For the time since the 2024 election cycle began last year, spending now trails where it stood four years ago.
The tracking firm AdImpact says as of March 15, a total of $1.99 billion has been invested in political ad spending. That is slightly behind what had been spent during …