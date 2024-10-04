Over 600 Americans Are Arrested Daily for Marijuana, Nearly One Quarter of All Drug-Related Arrests Are for Cannabis Possession
Nationwide, police made over 220,000 marijuana-related arrests in 2023, according to the FBI’s new Crime in the United States report. Most of those arrested were charged with simple possession.
Six hundred people are still arrested every day in America for marijuana.
At NORML, this is a stark reminder of why we do the work that we do and how much more still needs to be done.
While nearly half of all states have moved to sensibly legalize and regulate cannabis over the past decade, many jurisdictions continue to place marijuana consumers in hand…