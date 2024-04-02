Oregon Tops Entrepreneurial States, Idaho and Montana Next
Washington is the least entrepreneurial state with 27,954 fewer businesses opening in 2023 (241,004) compared to 2022 (268,958), equating to a decrease of 10.4%.
New research has revealed the most entrepreneurial states, with Oregon topping the list and Idaho and Montana ranking second bottom of the list.
The study, conducted by QRFY, analyzed data from the US Bureau of Labor statistics to find the number of new businesses in 2022 compared to 2023; each state was ranked according to the difference rate.