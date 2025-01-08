Oregon Plan to Ease Child Welfare Regulations Sparks Early Opposition
A state senator says a proposal aimed at encouraging treatment and placement of children with complex behavioral needs would undo laws passed to protect those children.
State officials and advisers are working on a child welfare proposal for this year’s session they hope would encourage more providers to offer treatment to foster children with complex needs, including mental conditions.
But the proposal would ease certain regulations and has attracted early opposition, including from a state senator who said it would ro…